Grown up tastes

Holiday season means big meals and menus filled with dishes that have become family traditions. These foods show on the holiday table year after year, and recipes get passed from generation to generation, but opinions from family food critics vary greatly.

Take for example, lefse. My family doesn’t have strong Norwegian ties like many do in the Midwest, but a dear aunt who’s married to my dad’s brother does. At holiday gatherings, you can be sure that Aunt Pam will add a plate or two of lefse rolls to the spread. They’ll be marked in some manner or another to designate which are covered with butter and which are fixed with both butter and sugar – my preferred way to enjoy this potato treat.

I love lefse, and it’s even more special because it’s not something my mom or I have ever made. Aunt Pam has been my sole lefse supplier for years, and I’m delighted to see pictures of her teaching her adorable granddaughters to wield a lefse stick like natives of Norway.

My sister somehow despises lefse. I don’t understand it.

I do understand why some (most) people turn their nose at other holiday dishes that have become Atyeo staples. A plum pudding recipe has been passed down from my great aunt, Louise, and it surely came from earlier Atyeo generations in England. This figgy pudding contains no plums. It’s mostly bread, candied fruit, mincemeat, suet and spices – not an especially appetizing lineup. I like it, but I’d never blame someone for deciding to pass on this brown, lumpy confection.

Another one is oyster stew. It’s our Christmas Eve tradition. Some fill their soup bowl with oysters and seasoned crackers, and some take just the milk. Some are “just the crackers” types. That’s me.

My tastes have changed when it comes to some holiday sides. That’s the case with scalloped corn. It’s a dish my mother made for most holidays when I was kid, and I hated it. A combination of canned corn, creamed corn, some milk and cracker crumbs, it was a mess of mush. I once printed a recipe for it in a make-believe newspaper I created as a child. It involved feeding corn to a cat and then spinning that cat around until it was dizzy enough to throw up. That was what scalloped corn was to me.

No more. Now I feel a holiday meal is not complete without scalloped corn. When my husband’s uncle asked that we bring sweet potatoes to his Thanksgiving gathering, I took it upon myself to whip up a dish of scalloped corn, too. No cats were harmed in the making of this Thanksgiving casserole.

As you celebrate the season, I hope you are able to share the taste of some old fashioned favorites with the ones you love. Or maybe try something new. For me, it won’t be oysters.