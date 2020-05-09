It’s been a long couple of months for all of us. It’s been nearly two months since South Dakota communities started canceling events and putting restrictions on social gathering. Nearly two months since schools closed their doors. It seems like much longer than that.
It’s been nearly two months that my husband and I have been working from home full time while tag teaming duties watching the toddler and making sure the fourth grader completes her school work. It’s made for some awfully long and exhausting days. We have a new appreciation for teachers and child care providers.
That is not to say that I don’t appreciate this time we get to spend as a family. Now that the weather has warmed up, we’ve taken advantage of daily outdoor adventures – whether it’s biking to the park or just taking the doll stroller for a walk around the block. The garden is in. I’ve filled more flower pots than even before, and long neglected corners of the yard are getting spruced up.
Spring is my favorite season, and it’s been nice to notice the changes in the city landscape around us happening day to day. We’ve watched the trees come alive, the robins appear, the first flowers bloom. We’ve hung clothes to dry in the breeze and eaten breakfast, lunch and dinner on the back deck. We’ve gone on rain walks and mud walks and should-have-worn sunscreen walks. We’ve cooled our feet in the kiddie pool and made s’mores in the fire pit.
During this stay-at-home season, I also get a chance to watch 2-year-old Penelope grow and bloom from day to day. She learns so quickly these days. Her scribbled water colors and chalk marks now form circles – her first shape! She finally sits still long enough to read a book – sometimes.
Her vocabulary is growing, too. She says she loves everything. Why is Dad spraying weeds in the yard? “Me love them.” What’s that big, metal utility box beside the sidewalk. “Me love it.” She has plenty of love to give.
Yes, things are hard in face of this pandemic. I am worried about the health of our people and the heath of our economy. I miss seeing my extended family and friends. Yes, it’s grueling trying to maintain a somewhat normal work schedule while caring for kids. But I am so thankful that I get the chance to focus on family and revel in all of the positive changes all around us. As a mother, it’s a sweet reward.