I admit it. I sometimes have trouble throwing things away. I have clothes from high school, thinking that maybe they’ll come back into fashion or at least make a great Halloween costume at some point. I recently bought a new set of kitchen knives. The old ones got tucked away in box and stowed in a seldom-used cupboard. What if I decide the new knives don’t have the right feel? What if there are too many cooks in the kitchen and we need four butcher knives all at once?
I keep scraps of colorful paper for making my own greeting cards. I read recently that you’re not really a mom unless you have an old gift bag stuffed with other old gift bags. And who doesn’t have stacks and stacks of margarine containers mixed with their Tupperware?
When the Tri-State Neighbor offices in Sioux Falls closed last month, boxing up our things was a painful experience. It was not so much because it marked an end of an era, but because we had to part with so much obsolete office equipment. I may have pulled more than one thing out of the trash bin.
I have yet to find a use for a 1990s model word processor, but one item I saved has taken on a new job in the hands of my toddler, Penelope.
Cleaning out the drawers in our former production department, we unearthed tools of the trade from days before newspapers were designed entirely on the computer screen. It’s a 4-inch acrylic roller with a metal handle. It was used to smooth pasted copy onto the page before it was sent to print. Those were the days of X-Acto knives and rubber cement. I did a bit of this paste-up work at my high school newspaper, and it’s startling to think of how the industry has evolved since then. (That was just a few short years ago, right?)
That’s a topic for another day and another column. The point is, there was a handful of those rollers that went in the trash. I couldn’t think of a good reason to keep one, and it kind of pained me. Maybe it was time I started a collection for my own newspaper museum. Wait. That didn’t turn out to well for the folks that ran the Newseum, a museum dedicated to the history of journalism. It closed its doors in Washington, D.C., the last day of 2019, and I sadly never got to see it.
But in our house, one little acrylic paste-up roller was salvaged, and it lives on with a new purpose. It just so happens that Santa left Penelope a ton of Play-Doh under our Christmas tree. She now has the sturdiest Play-Doh roller ever constructed. We’ve been rolling dough and cutting out shapes like it’s no body’s business.
And when she gets a little older, I’ll tell Penelope all about Mom’s business and that important piece of democracy known as a newspaper – on actual paper. Imagine that.