Missing our mustachioed cowboy poet

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Those of you thumbing through the cattle sale advertisements of our hearty livestock section this year might notice the absence of one mustachioed cowboy. Baxter Black will no longer grace us with his stories of wayward cattle and dimwitted wranglers.

We got news after Christmastime that Baxter had to hang up his saddle and his trusty pen. Health problems put him in the retirement bracket, according to a letter from his wife, Cindy Lou Black.

“He has loved speaking, writing and doing his TV and radio work all these years, but sadly he is at the point that he has to stop,” she wrote.

Baxter, 77, started writing a column more than 30 years ago, according to a 2017 article for Countryside Media. He had given a funny speech at a stock show meat club and was asked afterward if he’d consider a column.

Writer’s block has never been a problem, he told interviewer Kenny Coogan: “The poetry just came. I thought I was a songwriter, and Nashville told me no.”

From his spots on NPR to the millions of books he’s sold, the modern cowboy poet has built quite the following. Do you have a favorite Baxter story? Share it with us via email or snail mail. We’d like to put together a “best of Baxter” to share with all of readers and Baxter, too.