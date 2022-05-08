After 41 weeks and a day of waiting, Henrietta June arrived the morning of April 26 as a 9-pound, 8-ounce bundle of joy. We couldn’t be happier. Everyone is healthy and in love.

I’m glad Miss Henri June didn’t wait any longer. Not only was I getting plenty uncomfortable with such a big belly, but I was staring down a scheduled induction that I really wanted to avoid. Besides, she’s so much more fun out here. We’ve enjoyed the snuggle time and just staring at her while she sleeps and sleeps.

Her sisters are over the moon. They met her in the hospital when she was hours old, and since that moment, they’ve cooed over her full head of hair, her little nose and her long fingers and toes.

Penelope, 4, has always been baby crazy. She comes running when it’s time for a diaper change and wants her little sister to try on every outfit in her drawer.

Big sister Greta, 12, makes sure she gets adequate baby holding time, too. She’s learning mom-mode multitasking such as holding baby as she brushes her teeth before catching the school bus.

They’re both good helpers. This mom thing requires a lot of it.

Even before Henrietta made her entrance, I relied on my doula and midwife for expert advice and heaps of encouragement. My sister, the best auntie in the world, was on standby for what felt like a month before her newest niece arrived. She made the mid-night drive into town to stay with the girls when we left for the hospital. She was a lifesaver, making room in her busy schedule for a grumpy 4 year old who just wanted to stay by her new sister all hours of the day.

At the hospital, there’s the excellent team of nurses working around the clock and doctors checking over baby with their expert care.

Since we made it home, my superhero husband has stepped it up even more. He already did most of the cooking, but he’s added midnight snacks to his short order menu to answer the ravenous appetite I’ve developed while nursing. John has also taken over the bulk share of entertaining Penelope, and he never winces at a diaper change.

Grandparents have visited, bringing ready-made meals, cookies and bars. They folded laundry, took on some home projects and held baby so I could finally take a bath.

It’s usually pretty hard for me to accept help. A lot of us Midwesterners are like that. But in these first few days of recovery, I’ve learned to sit back and let others take over. No matter how big or small the task, the help is appreciated.

To all of you moms out there this Mother’s Day weekend, try to sit back and enjoy your day. And to all of the mother’s helpers, thank you, too. Happy Mother’s Day!

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

