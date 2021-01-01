New Years Resolution No. 1: Get out more

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s that time when everything gets a fresh start, and boy could we use it.

I don’t know what happened to me in this last year, but I’ve become a bit of a recluse. I resolve to change that in 2021. I declare as my top resolution for the year, I will get out more.

The possibilities are endless. Maybe I’ll sit down at a restaurant, visit a friend’s house or see a movie. Who knows, maybe I’ll even work up to a dinner party or taking in a concert again.

Resolution No. 2: show your smile. This past year has made me a bit of crab. I feel like I’ve been hiding my smile behind a mask of worry and fear. No more. At some point this year, I’ll share my smile with every grocery store clerk, friend, neighbor and passerby. I’ll say my hellos with a toothy grin and maybe even laugh out loud.

Resolution No. 3: Travel. Last year started well – a January visit to the mountains, a long Frebruary weekend in the Twin Cities, then a March trip to sunny So. Cal. I had a downright jet-setting lifestyle. Then once spring hit I barely left the house. I can’t remember the last time I crossed the state line, and it’s less than 20 miles away.

I’m ready to see the world, or at least a different area code.

Resolution No. 4: Spend less time on Zoom. Seriously. When did this become my preferred social media site? I had never once signed on to Zoom before 2020, and now it’s eating up my life –or at least my 9 to 5. I’d rather be watching cat videos or liking baby photos than watching someone page through another PowerPoint on Zoom.