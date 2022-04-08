Not my kind of date

As I inch toward 40 weeks of pregnancy, there are lots dates to remember.
My due date of April 18 has been top of mind these last nine months. That’s an easy one to remember. Lately, though, the calendar has been filling up with weekly doctor appointments, chiropractor visits, physical therapy and meetings with the doula. The lines in my weekly planner book are filling up.
I’m trying to work ahead as much as possible at the paper. I’ve been keeping publication dates and deadlines in check and preparing as much as I can for the already overworked crew who will cover my maternity leave.
Working ahead applies to home life, too. With baby due on Easter Monday, I had the Easter Bunny make sure he was stocked up on candy and gifts for the girls’ baskets. There are even a few little surprises tucked away for baby. He or she will need a basket, too, even if it’s still in my belly.
It’s our tradition that the Easter Bunny hides your whole basket - candy, eggs and all. The kids search for it throughout the house on Easter morning. In the afternoon, we have our egg hunt. Hopefully it will be nice enough to do that outdoors.
Luckily for me, I don’t have to worry about Easter ham or dinner preparations. Suspecting I’d have my hands full, my Mom decided months ago that she and my sister would take care of all that. That’s an Easter blessing right there.
I’ve been planning ahead for holidays and birthdays beyond Easter as well. I enjoy making my own cards, and I already knocked one out for Mother’s Day. Add the new baby’s hand-print and voilà - an easy Grandma gift will be complete.
My husband and I got away for one last pre-baby date a few weeks ago when we spent a lidless night in Omaha. We took in a concert, did some fun shopping and ate our fill of tasty food.
One impending date that I don’t look forward to comes from the grocery store. At my doula’s recommendation, I’ve been trying to eat a few dates a day.
She suggested six a day, actually. There’s no way I could choke down that many. Too sticky. Too sweet. Yuck.
My goal is for a natural birth, and I’m trying to do all I can to prepare. That means eating healthy, getting my exercise, and listening to my doula.
I haven’t hit the six-a-day mark, but I did find a way to make dates a little more palatable. I found a recipe for energy balls with peanut butter, oatmeal, cocoa powder and dates to hold it all together. They’re not great, and I can’t vouch for claims of increased energy, but they’re hopefully giving me some benefits of this sickeningly sweet fruit.
Dates are supposedly rich in potassium to help keep the old blood pressure down. That’s important. Getting your fiber is important for all the digestive processes that get out of whack with pregnancy. Dates also have vitamins and minerals to help baby develop and keep mom’s energy levels up. They even have a little protein.
A study at a university in Jordan showed that eating dates in the last month of pregnancy lessened the chance that mom would need to be induced. The first stage of labor was shorter for date eaters, as well.
If that’s the case, I can stand to suffer through a few terrible dates. But just like our 4 year old and bedtime, I don’t have to like it.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.