Not my kind of date

As I inch toward 40 weeks of pregnancy, there are lots dates to remember.

My due date of April 18 has been top of mind these last nine months. That’s an easy one to remember. Lately, though, the calendar has been filling up with weekly doctor appointments, chiropractor visits, physical therapy and meetings with the doula. The lines in my weekly planner book are filling up.

I’m trying to work ahead as much as possible at the paper. I’ve been keeping publication dates and deadlines in check and preparing as much as I can for the already overworked crew who will cover my maternity leave.

Working ahead applies to home life, too. With baby due on Easter Monday, I had the Easter Bunny make sure he was stocked up on candy and gifts for the girls’ baskets. There are even a few little surprises tucked away for baby. He or she will need a basket, too, even if it’s still in my belly.

It’s our tradition that the Easter Bunny hides your whole basket - candy, eggs and all. The kids search for it throughout the house on Easter morning. In the afternoon, we have our egg hunt. Hopefully it will be nice enough to do that outdoors.

Luckily for me, I don’t have to worry about Easter ham or dinner preparations. Suspecting I’d have my hands full, my Mom decided months ago that she and my sister would take care of all that. That’s an Easter blessing right there.

I’ve been planning ahead for holidays and birthdays beyond Easter as well. I enjoy making my own cards, and I already knocked one out for Mother’s Day. Add the new baby’s hand-print and voilà - an easy Grandma gift will be complete.