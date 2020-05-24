I’ve heard that during this pandemic people are taking up new hobbies, baking up a storm, adopting new pets and taking on long-neglected projects.
I found one project that covers all four.
From my dark corner cupboard, I pulled out a dusty envelope labeled “sourdough starter.” I wasn’t sure how old it was. It had moved with me at least three times.
Making my own sourdough always seemed like a nice idea. I’m not sure why I had never gotten around to it. A recent rainy weekend seemed like a good time to do it. Being stuck at home during a worldwide pandemic where trips to the grocery store could be life threatening made it seem like the perfect time to do it.
I was excited by the thought of enjoying warm, tangy sourdough. Then I opened the instructions.
Two pages of ingredient lists, guidelines and “helpful hints” in 10-point font.
“Feed your starter four hours after you begin, and one more feeding four hours later,” it instructed. I realized 9 p.m. might not be the best time to start this project.
“Think if your starter as your pet,” it said. “You want to feed it daily and keep it warm.” That was entertaining for a while. The toddler had fun checking on our “new pet,” snuggled under a blanket by the heater vent.
I was pretty sure I was not doing a very good job of caring for this new bread pet. Our house is old and cold. There’s no way my starter maintained its recommended snuggly 80-90 degrees.
But to my surprise, the new pet started to get bubbly and smelly. Something in that years-old envelope of yeast culture was still alive. I kept going. Next I hesitantly tiptoed through the steps for making the bread. It went something like this: mix it, knead it, let it rest eight hours, knead it again, let it proof for five hours, then bake it. This was also not a project to start at 9 p.m.
I don’t know if it was my old kit, my expired yeast, or my substitution of all purpose flour for the bread flour it called for, but my dough lacked the puffiness I was hoping for. But I kept going.
The instructions said to turn the oven down by 50 degrees after pre-heating. I forgot. Spots on my crust were a little blackened, but it was salvageable. The bread was a little tougher than I like. It wasn’t the most flavorful sourdough I’d ever eaten, but it was OK.
I kept going. My second loaf was a little better. My starter is maybe still alive in the back of the fridge. I’ll give it another go on a rainy day, or maybe I’ll decide to file this one under: should have let it sit for another 10 years.