It’s hard to know what to say these days. Times are tough. A deadly virus has us isolated. An economy in free fall has us anxious. A senseless killing has heightened racial tensions.
People are mad, and rightfully so.
The people of Sioux Falls came out Sunday to call attention to the injustices people of color face and to protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Just before supper, I took my toddler to a school park near our house. Blocks from the rally, we heard the cheers from the crowd as they responded to speakers who encouraged change in a peaceful way. We walked a block to watch the group parade the streets, carrying handmade signs and chanting through face masks.
It made me tear up with mixed emotions. I was sad. I didn’t like that we were here, as a nation, needing to march in the streets to call attention to the same sorts of problems that sparked marches 50 years ago. I was scared. I worried that things would turn violent and destructive, as they had in other cities. But ultimately, I was proud of those marchers. I was proud of our black community for speaking up, and proud of others for standing up in support.
Protests are about making your voice heard, and we need to listen. Something needs to change. We need to do something.
Undoubtedly, many rural homes tuned in as we did Sunday night to watch the evening news. We saw the Sioux Falls protests turn toward violence at the Empire Mall. It was an eerie scene to see unfold in our state – officers in riot gear ducking rocks and throwing tear gas, smashed windows and graffitied police vehicles. It was an unfortunate end to a day of peaceful protest.
It’s not right to destroy property and assault officers, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt and no one was killed – which can’t be said for protests in some other cities. It was encouraging to see protesters forming a line to protect officers, and to see young people return the following morning to help clean up.
It may seem like racism isn’t an issue for our rural readership. But we’re all a part of it. It starts at home. It starts with how you talk about these events with your children, your friends, you neighbors, even your parents.
People protest because they feel unheard. To decide it’s someone else’s problem and not worthy of our attention is to sit pretty high on a throne of privilege. The rural community knows what it’s like when those outside of it don’t take the time to understand the issues it faces.
In this case, it’s easy to focus on the bad – the violent protests that erupted in Sioux Falls and many other cities. Vandalism and looting isn’t right, but I urge you to keep the real issues in mind and to remember the peaceful pleas that preceded the violence. Listen.
And please, be kind.