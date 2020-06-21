I am somewhat of a low-grade beer snob. I came of drinking age while living in Washington state, a mecca for microbrews and a haven hop production.

It was about 15 years ago when Northwest craft were getting big. At first it was fun to see what new flavors were coming out of bigger breweries like Deschutes in Oregon and New Belgium in Colorado. Then every sizable city opened a brewery of its own, and soon it seemed like everyone was brewing beer. The Northwest became as saturated with breweries as it was with Starbucks. There was practically one on every corner and inside your neighborhood grocery store, too.

When I moved back home to South Dakota, I had some minor concerns that good beer would be hard to come by. At the time there was a little bar in Sioux Falls that focused on Belgian style beers and a microbrewery all the way across the state – Crow Peak Brewing Co. in Spearfish. There wasn’t much in between.

That’s changed in just the last six years. Sioux Falls alone has 10 breweries, half of which opened in just the last year. Even small towns around here are catching on. Hartford’s Buffalo Ridge Brewing opened a couple years ago, and A Homestead Brew outside of Valley Springs has its very own hop field growing right outside the taproom door. Now there are a host of beers to explore in my own back yard. It’s great that almost anywhere you go, you can request the local brew and try something new while supporting the local economy.

For this issue, I got to chance to visit with a pair of Sioux Falls brewers about a beer they made in collaboration with the South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation. A beer is a great way to celebrate farmers and all of varied products they bring to the table.

Beer is also a great way to celebrate dad. I enjoy sitting on the back patio with my dad, splitting one of his favorites from the cellar – usually something dark from Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota. A six pack of craft beer has become my go-to gift for him. He’s notoriously hard to buy for. My dad has more neckties than you can imagine, and he has shirts tucked away in the closet with the tags still on.

Dads deserve extra credit this year in the summer of COVID. Many dads and grandpas I’ve talked to have had a few extra farm hands tagging along while the kids are stuck at home without the typical summer camps and activities going on. It’s a great learning experience for the young ones. I hope everyone comes away from it with some special memories. And if it gets a little stressful for dad, I hope there’s a cold beer waiting for you at the end of the day.