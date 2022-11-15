Sioux Falls pork plant gets the go-ahead from voters

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the Tri-State Neighbor, we pride ourselves on being big backers of agriculture in South Dakota. At least 28,988 people in the state’s biggest city support farmers, too. That’s how many voters decided putting a ban on building any more slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls city limits was a bad idea.

The general election ballot for the city included a question that could have effectively put an end to Wholestone Farms' plans to build a brand new, $600 million pork processing plant in the northeastern corner of the city. The measure was defeated, with 52% of voters saying the city shouldn’t ban new slaughterhouses.

That’s a win for agriculture and for the 200 farmers who would share ownership of the plant. Wholestone is part of Pipestone System, a pig production company that grew out of a Pipestone, Minnesota, veterinary clinic that wanted to help grow the big business in southwestern Minnesota in the late 1980s, a time when many farmers were getting out of pig raising.

In 2016, Pipestone formed Wholestone Farms to get into the pork processing business. Two years later, Wholestone opened its first packing plant, the former Hormel facility in Fremont, Nebraska.

That’s the facility our Assistant Editor Melisa Goss toured last winter. The lead of her story points out that there’s no smell as she pulls up to the plant.

Nebraska pork processing plant provides window into new Sioux Falls operation Pulling up to the Wholestone Farms plant in Fremont, Nebraska, something significant seemed to be missing. The stench.

That point was forgotten when opponents of the Sioux Falls processing plant pulled a quote from Wholestone vice president of export sales Katie Sinclair for their campaign material.

“I can’t promise it will never smell,” she said.

And that message, with the Neighbor logo and all, was plastered on a flier that showed up in Sioux Falls mailboxes the week before voters went to the polls.

When I checked my mail, I’m not sure if I was more miffed at the use of our logo, the no-context use of the quote or the grammatically incorrect slogan above it: “Vote yes for less slaughterhouses.”

This likely isn’t the last battle for Wholestone. There have already been court challenges over whether the city should have issued building permits for a custom slaughterhouse on the Wholestone site.

The company cut the ribbon on its butcher shop two weeks ahead of Election Day. Should the slaughterhouse ban have been approved by voters, Wholestone hoped to be grandfathered into the city ordinance like Smithfield, which operates the 113-year-old John Morrell plant in the heart of the city. It was Wholestone’s idea that it could scale the butcher shop up to its original industrial-sized plans. Building a giant factory behind a little butcher shop in order to skirt a new law would have been kind of ridiculous, really.

Wholestone will also have an uphill battle when it comes to finding workers. Eyeing a 2026 start to production, Wholestone plans to run one shift of about 1,000 workers at first. That’s a lot of jobs to fill.

The unemployment rate for Sioux Falls hit a 10-year low when it dipped below 2% this spring. Now the Bureau of Labor Statistics is projects an even lower unemployment rate of 1.5% for September.

Comparatively, Smithfield is the fourth-largest employer in the city, according to the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. With 3,000 to 3,500 workers, it ranks behind the two hospitals and the school district.

Wholestone touts its pork plant as one with state-of-the-art with technology for scrubbing the air it releases to lessen the smell. I’m hopeful it will deliver the same sort of improvements when it comes to waste water.

As the population center of a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, the people of Sioux Falls should expect to play a part in turning what we produce in our fields and barns into products consumers can enjoy. Why not build a pork plant closer to the big barns, some ask. Making bacon is still a fairly hands-on process. Getting that beloved bacon to the consumer at a reasonable price takes a large scale operation, and that takes people.

A little smell now and then? I live less than a mile from Smithfield, as the crow flies. Especially on muggy days, the smell is sometimes unpleasant. It’s nothing I can’t handle.

A friend once said, “that smells like someone’s college fund.”

True, but unfortunate for them. Mine smelled like pizza.