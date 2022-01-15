Something new for 2022

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As we settle into the new year, our little household is preparing for a big change: we’ll welcome a new baby in April!

It’s been four years since we’ve done this newborn rodeo, so we’re all going to be making some adjustments.

The girls are beyond excited. My 12-year-old stepdaughter, Greta, coos over how big my belly has gotten and gives it kisses daily. Penelope, 4, reminds us all that she knows how to take care of babies. The way she tends to her ever-growing passel of dolls is proof of that. She’s been asking for a “real” baby since before her fall birthday and keeps wondering when it will be here. We’ll see if her enthusiasm fades once the little one actually arrives and bumps her from her baby-of-the-house status.

The new sibling, Penelope has decided, will go by the name Rainbow. While she’d prefer another sister, we’ll all have to wait for April to see if I’ll get to put those boxes of outgrown girl clothes to use again or if my husband will have someone to carry on his family name. John is the only one of his siblings with kids, and the only male cousin on his dad’s side of the family had two girls, as it goes sometimes. This new baby might be the last chance to carry on that branch of the family tree.

As parents, John and I aren’t yet prepared for sleepless nights and dirty diapers, and we’re a bit nervous about being outnumbered. But we’re looking forward to a kid who’s a little less opinionated. At least during infancy, there will be one child who doesn’t complain about what music we listen to in the car or how many bites of vegetables they have to take before leaving the table.