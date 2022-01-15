Something new for 2022

As we settle into the new year, our little household is preparing for a big change: we’ll welcome a new baby in April!
It’s been four years since we’ve done this newborn rodeo, so we’re all going to be making some adjustments.
The girls are beyond excited. My 12-year-old stepdaughter, Greta, coos over how big my belly has gotten and gives it kisses daily. Penelope, 4, reminds us all that she knows how to take care of babies. The way she tends to her ever-growing passel of dolls is proof of that. She’s been asking for a “real” baby since before her fall birthday and keeps wondering when it will be here. We’ll see if her enthusiasm fades once the little one actually arrives and bumps her from her baby-of-the-house status.
The new sibling, Penelope has decided, will go by the name Rainbow. While she’d prefer another sister, we’ll all have to wait for April to see if I’ll get to put those boxes of outgrown girl clothes to use again or if my husband will have someone to carry on his family name. John is the only one of his siblings with kids, and the only male cousin on his dad’s side of the family had two girls, as it goes sometimes. This new baby might be the last chance to carry on that branch of the family tree.
As parents, John and I aren’t yet prepared for sleepless nights and dirty diapers, and we’re a bit nervous about being outnumbered. But we’re looking forward to a kid who’s a little less opinionated. At least during infancy, there will be one child who doesn’t complain about what music we listen to in the car or how many bites of vegetables they have to take before leaving the table.
Penelope shared a solution to the smelly diaper problem the other day: “Tell Dad to put clothes dryers on his nose,” she said, referring to the clothes pins we had used earlier that day while building a blanket fort in the living room.
Wondering if she had come across this idea in a book or on some cartoon, I asked her where it came from. Her reply: “It came from my heart.”
Whatever it is, I’m certain we’ll all find our ways of adjusting to a new baby. We’ve all got plenty of room in our hearts and abundant love to share.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.