Thanks, Mom

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was during a beautiful spring weekend, that glorious sunny day when we could open our windows for the first time and let the house air out its stuffy winter dustiness.

And there I was with a vacuum in hand, hanging halfway out of the first-story window while the chickens complained and the neighbors raised eyebrows.

I blame my mom.

My parents’ house is impeccably clean. I can tell you it’s that way no thanks to Dad tromping in dirt from the garden, taking over the kitchen to can his own apricot preserves or “filing” his hospital board paperwork in piles across the spare bedroom.

My mom is somewhat of a compulsive cleaner, and it’s an affliction I seem to have inherited.

I don’t know many people who tackle spring cleaning the way my mom does. She washes the walls, clears out the cupboards and squeegies the windows.

I have completed the window portion of the spring cleaning task list. While the rest of the family splashed at the indoor public pool, I cranked up my music and filled a bucket with warm water and vinegar. The windows got washed inside and out. The build up of fine silt was vacuumed from the sills. The screens were removed from winter storage, scrubbed and secured into place for a season of letting in the fresh spring air.

It was a lot of work. And that season of fresh air will probably last just a couple weeks. Soon it will be so humid that we’ll need to seal up the house and crank on the air conditioner.

But before I pat myself on the back for my sparkling window panes, I still have plenty of cleaning to do. My walls have yet to get a wipe-down and my ceilings still need to be cleared of cobwebs. The garden isn’t in yet, and the porch steps could use some paint.