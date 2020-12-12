The case of the misplaced underwear

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let’s talk about the weather and for one second nevermind this pandemic that’s disrupting life and the traditional holiday gathering as we know it.

In my little corner of South Dakota, we had a few beautiful days to close out the month of November. Contrary to my usual luck, these days fell not in the middle of a work week when I was bogged down with deadlines and chained to my desk, but during a long holiday weekend. No Thanksgiving travel plans meant my little family got to enjoy a few days with no real agenda. When the thermometer began to climb upwards of the 50-degree mark, we headed outside to soak in some sun on an afternoon hike. It was glorious.

The weather predictors are telling us we’re in for a La Niña winter, which for South Dakota means cold and wet. These 50-degree days won’t last forever.

Really, I don’t mind the cold. I’ve lived a number of winters in milder climes. My early adulthood was spent in Washington state. No, not the rainy side. Eastern Washington had its share of winter cold and snow. But it doesn’t compare to the extended stretches of negative degree days we commonly see in South Dakota.

When I moved home I braced for the winter, wondering if I’d lost my Midwestern hardiness. Sure, it was cold. I had forgotten the feeling of frozen nose hair. I had also forgotten how nice it is to see the sun in the winter months. I didn’t live on the rainy side of Washington, but the winters could get quite gloomy. Back in South Dakota, I could get through any arctic chill, as long as it came with sunshine.