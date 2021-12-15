The return of Christmas

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last year, it felt a little like a grinch called COVID stole Christmas. Family gatherings happened, but on a smaller scale. Christmas Eve candlelight service went on, but many watched a broadcast from home. Santa left presents, but he wore a mask when we got close enough to sit on his lap.

Though virus variants continue to sweep the globe, this year’s Christmas feels like a return to something more normal.

After Thanksgiving, my family rang in the season on a warm November night in downtown Sioux Falls. We were able to witness the spectacular Parade of Lights down Philips Avenue with quite a crowd of onlookers.

Shopping in crowded stores has gone from a frightening feat to the mere annoyance that it was pre-pandemic. Weekend traffic down 41st Street has returned as well. I try to exercise patience behind the wheel and take it as a sign that things are getting back to normal as people bustle from store to store to collect presents for loved ones.

Perhaps the highlight of the Christmas run-up so far was 4-year-old Penelope’s first ever Christmas program. A short concert organized by her daycare teachers was postponed a few days due to the snowstorm that dumped 9 inches over parts of the city. But the show went on, and the kids did not disappoint.

There were 3-year-olds in sparkly dresses waving to Mom and Dad. Kids wearing red reindeer noses took a bow after every song. A little boy in a Santa hat cried through the entire thing but held his place on the risers. The singing was shrill, their actions didn’t sync and they forgot most of the words to “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.” In other words, they nailed it!