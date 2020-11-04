This is normally the time of year when everyone plans holiday feasts and plays fridge Tetris. While we might not be hosting large gatherings this year, the holidays are still a good excuse to enjoy some fine foods – some of which are produced right here in South Dakota.
Last week I had the opportunity to sample some savory South Dakota-made cheese and beer at a tasting event hosted virtually by the dairy checkoff and partners. Any of the offerings provided on the curated charcuterie board (in the shape of South Dakota!) would make a fine addition to the holiday table or a great gift for any foodie.
Here’s what the Moo & Brew Cheese Chat had to offer in the way of cheese and beer pairings:
• Redhead Creamery’s North Fork Whiskey Washed Muenster paired with Look’s Beer Co.’s Feast, an American standard ale
OK, so this cheese is actually made in the middle of Minnesota, but this tiny artisan creamery is top-notch. So were the event’s tasting guides. Mel Guse from Look’s Marketplace talked about the Muenster’s whiskey wash, made at a nearby Minnesota distillery. She let us all know that the cheese rind is made to be eaten. It imparts flavor.
Look’s is a high-end grocer, deli and restaurant in southern Sioux Falls. All the beer pairings were made there by their creative brewmaster, who keeps 18 beers on tap. The American ale with its clean taste was made for easy drinking. It paired well with the mild Muenster.
• Dimock Cheese aged cheddar with Look’s Biscuithead, an English-style bitter
You can find Dimock Cheese, made in the small town south of Mitchell, in many grocery stores throughout the state. This sharp cheddar was on the salty side, making for a good pair with a malty brew.
• Agropur Parmesan with Look’s Daisy Gazer American IPA
For a cheese we usually eat grated on pizza it was a treat to explore it’s gritty texture and nutty notes alongside a fruity, bitter beer.
Helping Mel lead the tasting was Agropur’s Tim Czmowski who has been a judge at the World Championship Cheese Contest for 25 years. He grew up on a dairy south of Webster, spent nearly 40 years in the industry, and he knows his cheese (and cheesy jokes). He can tell the difference between cheese in different regions of the U.S. by taste alone. West Coast offerings taste a little “flat,” while cheese made in the Midwest is “cheesy and sweet,” he said. (I’m sensing a bit of a bias.)
• Käsemeister Creamery aged gouda with Look’s Night of the Creepy Scaries, a chocolate, peanut butter, coconut brown ale
Czmowski brought in the cheesemaker, Jeremy Wipf from the Spink Colony near Frankfort, South Dakota. He told us how they raise smaller cows that don’t eat as much as big Holsteins but produce milk that has high fat content.
Dairy farmer Annelies Seffrood from NorSwiss Dairy in Summit was another guest. She talked about the ways dairies have worked to become more sustainable – feeding byproducts like distillers grains, reusing water and fertilizing with manure.
Czmowski noted the importance of dairy to the state’s economy. Every dairy plant requires about 125,000 cows to make its products, he said.
“It’s great to have a dairy plant in your community, but it’s better to have cows in your community.”
And we’re all lucky to be able to partake in the mouth-watering cheeses they make!