This weekend, my husband and I will celebrate four years of marriage, but it’s our first anniversary.

We were married last Leap Day, thinking it would be fun and unique to have a Feb. 29 anniversary. We eloped for a quiet wedding on the steps of the cathedral in Sioux Falls, saying our vows as the snow fell. It was just the two of us and four other people huddled together in a wintry scene. It was perfect.

The wedding date sets us up nicely for getting a lot of mileage out of bad jokes about how it feels like we’ve been tied to this old ball and chain about four times longer than the number of anniversaries we’ve celebrated.

Truth is, this marriage thing is not a breeze. Don’t get me wrong, I love my husband and I wouldn’t change our life together for the world. Turned out what that old livestock guy told me upon hearing of the wedding was right, marriage takes work.

For my husband and I, opposites attract. We met at work. He was the intrepid cops and courts reporter with a sign above the phone at his desk that said “interrogation in progress.” Not that the sign was needed. Anyone within earshot of the newsroom could tell when he was on the phone. He’s the loud one.

I’m quiet. I was the one who would silently seethe when the pompous mayor refused to return my phone calls, but I still greeted him with all the pleasantries and politeness the next time I saw him at City Hall. Our differences carry to the home front.

I keep a tidy house. I can relax only when chores are done and everything is in its right place. My husband would rather leave his dirty clothes in a pile on the floor. He thinks the kitchen counter is a good place for collecting everything from cell phone chargers and junk mail to empty soda cans and even tennis shoes sometimes. Granted, I’m sure it’s no fun for him to feel under the watchful organizational eye of his wife - or to constantly wonder why his out-of-place do-dad moved and where it went.

Opposites attract, but sometimes they clash. We’ve had our share of arguments as a result.

While we try to appreciate what each of us brings to this relationship, like any couple we also deal with stress beyond our own personalities. There were money woes brought on my last year’s government shutdown that put my husband on furlough for a month. The toddler was in the hospital a couple times after that, adding health worries to the financial stress that comes with medical bills. There are differences in parenting choices and the overall stress that comes with trying to coach the older one through worsening behavioral and mental health struggles. There’s handling sleep deprivation from waking up time after time with a toddler who still doesn’t sleep through the night. There’s caring for aging parents. Car troubles. Home repairs. New appliances.

No, it has not been four years of wedded bliss. But yes, it is all worth it. There is no one I would rather go through this heartache with. For as hard as it is sometimes, we are both equally invested in these amazing little people, this loving home, in us.

And we do have a lot to be thankful for. We’ve taken fun trips together, seen some pretty sights and stood side by side through some pretty great concerts. We’ve made many warm memories, eaten so much good food, and grown some of it in our own back yard. We’re having an absolute blast raising these beautiful girls. They fill every day with love and laughter.

It’s because of all this goodness that this little love story between two people who aren’t all that much alike works out. Here’s to the next four years. Whether they fly by or drag on, I’m sure we’ll have much to celebrate.