2021 brought many advancements, thankfully

The time really does fly, as the old saying goes, and nothing more makes manifest that adage than another New Year’s Eve. This edition of the Neighbor should hit the rural mailboxes about the time the folks in New York City are heading out to watch the dropping of the ball in Times Square. At least I think that is the title of that event.

I have always wanted to be in the Big Apple for a few days and nights during the Christmas season but other than 2020, the NYC kids have always come to South Dakota, Minneapolis or both. Yes! This year was a return to normal and it made for a wonderful Christmas.

We have visited Rockefeller Center and paid admittance for the Top of the Rock experience, which is the three decks, 360 degrees, panoramic view of the city from the 70th floor. Amazing! What we have not done in the past 23 years is watch the skaters on the ice rink below the iconic tree, which I’m told literally dominates the Center in December.

At our age, as travel becomes more difficult for a host of reasons, and much less enjoyable, December in the City may never happen. But we are so thankful for the many times we did visit.

OK, enough of the travelogue. Right? This is the column in which we take a look back and very importantly construct our wish list for the year to come.

During the first week of July, I was at the Opportunities Farm mid-morning. It was already 95 degrees, the wind was whipping across the feedlot out of the south and the weather person was promising “more to come.”