2021 brought many advancements, thankfully

The time really does fly, as the old saying goes, and nothing more makes manifest that adage than another New Year’s Eve. This edition of the Neighbor should hit the rural mailboxes about the time the folks in New York City are heading out to watch the dropping of the ball in Times Square. At least I think that is the title of that event.
I have always wanted to be in the Big Apple for a few days and nights during the Christmas season but other than 2020, the NYC kids have always come to South Dakota, Minneapolis or both. Yes! This year was a return to normal and it made for a wonderful Christmas.
We have visited Rockefeller Center and paid admittance for the Top of the Rock experience, which is the three decks, 360 degrees, panoramic view of the city from the 70th floor. Amazing! What we have not done in the past 23 years is watch the skaters on the ice rink below the iconic tree, which I’m told literally dominates the Center in December.
At our age, as travel becomes more difficult for a host of reasons, and much less enjoyable, December in the City may never happen. But we are so thankful for the many times we did visit.
OK, enough of the travelogue. Right? This is the column in which we take a look back and very importantly construct our wish list for the year to come.
During the first week of July, I was at the Opportunities Farm mid-morning. It was already 95 degrees, the wind was whipping across the feedlot out of the south and the weather person was promising “more to come.”
“Not so good,” as was the occasional proclamation by Henry Woster.
However, the day before, I had spent phone time with a cousin in Lyman County and best friends in Sully and East Pennington County, and from their detailed discussions, Lincoln County was a garden spot.
I drove home contemplating the pending disaster for agriculture and what the dry heat would do to the entire state or, for that matter, Midwest.
Just three months later, the vast majority of the folks who feed us were talking about the yields being, “quite a bit better than we had hoped for a couple months ago.” Plus, the price for grain was decent. My goodness, how things can change and often do.
Even the price for fed cattle returned to a break even or “make a little” figure. Isn’t that something? A business where we celebrate “making a little?” More on this later.
My friend, about whom I have written, Alan Tuntland, passed away late fall, but what a battle he fought for almost two years following the Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. I continued to be struck by the amazing advances in the medical treatment for this difficult cancer and the impact felt by patients and families offered by both inpatient and home hospice programs.
Hospice has completely transformed the death and dying experience, when compared to half century ago. Without going into detail, the last two agonizing months of Henry Woster’s life make for a very personal comparison. Putting in a plug for your local hospice program, when given the chance to support that program, please do so. If you have not experienced the skilled and caring manner in which hospice staff and volunteers assist patients and families, someday you may.
I will repeat how strongly Alan believed that following his death he would be with his parents, Olaf and Edith, his brother, Jim, and sister, Helen. I would add, that expressed belief was unwittingly passed along to his friends. It resulted in one of those, “Thank you, I needed that” gifts from my long-time friend. Sometimes it’s hard to remember or even pause to think about what we believe in and why.
As we look toward another a new year, with little idea as to what it may bring, the best thing we can do is hope for those things that are good for both family and friends. At the top of my list is the continued scientific and medical advancement in the ongoing battle against COVID. If not a complete eradication, to at least put it on the back burner.
It would appear, as I write this, that Pfizer is very close to approval of a pill, which could be taken following the onset of the virus, basically eliminating severe illness or hospitalization. Add that to the vaccine and herd immunity, and who knows, my list topper may just come to fruition.
We write this every year but with 2021 fresh in our mind, adequate rains at the right time probably rank right up there with the conquering of COVID. I know we have yet to begin the battle with winter but in our part of the country, it’s never too early to think about rain.
Finally, let us all ask that no person serving in our military lose their life in a combat situation. Not one.
From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, may 2022 find you and yours healthy and happy. Happy New Year and God bless each and all.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.