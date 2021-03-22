A big milestone for SDSU’s Little International

This weekend, on the campus of South Dakota State University, is the 100th birthday of the annual, iconic, student-led event known as Little International.

In fact, the word “iconic” may be an understatement. Hardly a farm family, especially those involved with livestock, has not had a family member or two or five in the operation who did not participate in Little I during their years at SDSU. Those who did not are probably grandparents or parents who were not afforded the college experience themselves, but each year made the trip to Brookings to support one of theirs who was competing in one of the livestock or agronomy events.

I should note the few exceptions to Little I being an annual event. Since its beginning in 1921, there have been several years that Little I was shelved. The scarlet fever epidemic in 1926, 1944 and 1945 because of World War II and, of course, the pandemic of 2020.

This year’s theme pretty much says it all. “The Show Must Go On!” and it will. Certainly, because COVID is still a factor in most decisions involving events and people who gather, this year’s Little I will again be a tad different. However, there will be a “show” in the Animal Science Pavilion March 26 and 27.

All of the collegiate contests and showing events will be live in person, while the FFA contests will be virtual. Spectator attendance will be limited to ticket holders but there will be several locations in Brookings, including Cubbies and Ray’s Corner, where the livestock shows will be shown live. You can easily obtain any information regarding the schedule of events by visiting the Little International website.