A big milestone for SDSU’s Little International

This weekend, on the campus of South Dakota State University, is the 100th birthday of the annual, iconic, student-led event known as Little International.
In fact, the word “iconic” may be an understatement. Hardly a farm family, especially those involved with livestock, has not had a family member or two or five in the operation who did not participate in Little I during their years at SDSU. Those who did not are probably grandparents or parents who were not afforded the college experience themselves, but each year made the trip to Brookings to support one of theirs who was competing in one of the livestock or agronomy events.
I should note the few exceptions to Little I being an annual event. Since its beginning in 1921, there have been several years that Little I was shelved. The scarlet fever epidemic in 1926, 1944 and 1945 because of World War II and, of course, the pandemic of 2020.
This year’s theme pretty much says it all. “The Show Must Go On!” and it will. Certainly, because COVID is still a factor in most decisions involving events and people who gather, this year’s Little I will again be a tad different. However, there will be a “show” in the Animal Science Pavilion March 26 and 27.
All of the collegiate contests and showing events will be live in person, while the FFA contests will be virtual. Spectator attendance will be limited to ticket holders but there will be several locations in Brookings, including Cubbies and Ray’s Corner, where the livestock shows will be shown live. You can easily obtain any information regarding the schedule of events by visiting the Little International website.
I mentioned that Little I is a family tradition and that is again the case with the two young men, who will lead this year’s extravaganza. Jacob Rausch, a senior animal science major from Hoven, South Dakota, is the general manager and Grady Gullickson, a junior animal science major from Flandreau is the assistant manager. Rausch and Gullickson. Did anyone say tradition?!
As many readers probably know, especially those a bit long in the tooth such as the old Stockyards guy, what is now the very popular Ag Heritage Museum, was the location of the first Little I. During my tenure, the Live-stock Pavilion also served as a classroom for many courses on animal husbandry (I’m glad we changed the title of that major to animal science!), the meat lab and, of course, the practice site for the various judging teams.
During my tenure at SDSU, Little I was conducted in the legendary “Barn,” which also served as the home court for Jackrabbit basketball. Many of my Onida buddy Bob Yackley’s great set shots were taken in that facility. I don’t remember how many actually went through the net, but since I’m trying to recall events from 60 years ago, I’ll assume at least 50%. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
In all seriousness, “Yack” made his mark by directing the offense and playing sticky, hard-nosed defense, as there were more than enough great scorers on the teams of that era. But that’s another story. One, by the way, worth writing some-time.
Putting on Little I was very labor intensive in those days. The sawdust, which covered the gymnasium floor, was actually dyed green in a small cement mixer, gallon, by gallon by gallon. That chore took most of a night to complete. I should add clean up on Saturday evening, following the final placing of grand champion showman, began almost immediately and was completed toward sunup on Sunday morning.
At noon on that same Sunday, an awards luncheon was conducted at the Student Union, with the most difficult task for those who attended being simply to stay awake.
It was a rare occasion, usually weather related, in which the bleachers in the Barn were not jammed for both the Friday evening and Saturday evening competitions. Was Little I comparable to the South Dakota State Fair? Probably not, but at the Collegiate level, there were few, if any, colleges in the country who, by comparison, put on a show equal in numbers of competitors or quality of events. That, I’m told, is still the case and all of us at the Tri State Neighbor extend a huge thanks and congratulations.
There is no way to predict the impact of weather over the next eight months but there is always time for a quick prayer for timely rains, while greasing or feeding. Doing so while the sun comes up always seems to present a good time to do just that.
Remember those serving our military in a dangerous place, be safe in your spring labors and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.