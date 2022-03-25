A city on the move

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although it is miles from home and the Sioux Falls-to-Brooklyn travel experience can be a bit challenging for seniors, it has been rewarding to have our Sara living in the Big Apple.

She has been there for nearly a quarter century. Would we like to see our grandkids more often? Certainly. However, Sara and family do a wonderful job of making trips to Minneapolis, Sioux Falls and almost always the Woster summertime gathering on the river bluffs near Chamberlain. Add to that all of the FaceTime, Zooming, and whatever else modern-day technology offers. We are blessed to say the least.

Prior to COVID, we made the New York City journey at least once each year, normally for five days. Each visit was filled with iconic stops: the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island (one of my favorites), a Broadway play, Central Park, and so many other must-visit opportunities.

Because Sara, our tour guide, is now considered a native, we also visited other venues of less notoriety but still amazing to see. A great example of that would be the new Whitney Museum of American Art, now located in the old packing house district. The lower Manhattan location itself is worth a walk around. So much history.

Speaking of tour guides, WNAX radio offers guided tours to many, many events and venues and I believe one of those is a trip to New York City. There may be similar offerings in the region, but from what I have been told by those who have traveled with Steve Crawford and crew, well, need I say more?