A city on the move

Although it is miles from home and the Sioux Falls-to-Brooklyn travel experience can be a bit challenging for seniors, it has been rewarding to have our Sara living in the Big Apple.
She has been there for nearly a quarter century. Would we like to see our grandkids more often? Certainly. However, Sara and family do a wonderful job of making trips to Minneapolis, Sioux Falls and almost always the Woster summertime gathering on the river bluffs near Chamberlain. Add to that all of the FaceTime, Zooming, and whatever else modern-day technology offers. We are blessed to say the least.
Prior to COVID, we made the New York City journey at least once each year, normally for five days. Each visit was filled with iconic stops: the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island (one of my favorites), a Broadway play, Central Park, and so many other must-visit opportunities.
Because Sara, our tour guide, is now considered a native, we also visited other venues of less notoriety but still amazing to see. A great example of that would be the new Whitney Museum of American Art, now located in the old packing house district. The lower Manhattan location itself is worth a walk around. So much history.
Speaking of tour guides, WNAX radio offers guided tours to many, many events and venues and I believe one of those is a trip to New York City. There may be similar offerings in the region, but from what I have been told by those who have traveled with Steve Crawford and crew, well, need I say more?
To me, one of the more interesting times spent in a large city such as New York, is the subway. Although Sara’s hubby, Rob, is a carpenter, which requires a vehicle to transport tools, etc., 90% of her commute, regardless of the reason begins at a subway station. Her high school daughter takes the subway to school and to softball practice and to Manhattan with her friends when they simply want to “hang out.” It’s sort of like when our kids were students at Lincoln High and five kids would pile into a parent’s car and head for the Empire Mall. Based upon some of the stories on national news, I fret a bit about one of my own on any subway, but Sara knows the city well and does everything possible to avoid a potential problematic situation. At least that’s what she tells us!
Speaking of sites and subways, if a person really wants to experience the true essence of NYC, simply pay a visit to Union Station any Friday afternoon. Commuters by the thousands hurriedly attempt “catch” a train or subway. I have no idea how the system works but it does and again, it’s fun to stand off to the side and simply observe.
I thought of those subway stations while watching a report from a city in Ukraine where they had turned one of the lower-level platforms into a maternity ward. One of their hospitals was bombed and the fear was that others would be, so the physicians, nurses and related staff set up shop in a bomb proof location of a subway station. Unbelievable.
As I write this, there seems to be no real answer to this awful invasion by the thug Putin. I know this is not the first time that a family has hurriedly packed a few necessities, walked, bussed or took some other modes of transportation to escape the horrors of war. In many cases, once a Ukrainian dad got his clan on the road, he returned to fight. I’m not talking about a soldier but rather a regular citizen who loves his country and will risk anything to keep it his country.
Hopefully, by the time this issue hits your mailbox something good will have occurred. At least that seems to be this nation’s prayer.
South Dakota agriculture recently lost a legend and I lost a wonderful friend. Vern Fritz, one of the best SDSU livestock and dairy cattle judging team members ever. In fact, he was the top individual judge at both the National Dairy Cattle Congress and the Chicago International Livestock Exposition in 1961. Although those two major awards were amazing, they should come as no surprise. Vern Fritz did everything in the very best way possible.
For example, one of the very popular ag related events in our city each year is the Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair. It features, along with entertainment, a delicious pork loin barbecue lunch, free to any farm or ranch family who attends. Vern was a member of the committee who founded this special day some 40 years ago, and for many years was first on the scene in the early hours to get the grills going and put on the John Morrell (Smithfield) loins.
Vern Fritz dealt with more physical ailments over his lifetime than most any other four people combined, all the while continuing to be one of the most active and involved people I ever met. Let’s hope that St. Peter and God likes barbecue pork loin sandwiches. If they don’t, after Vern has been there for a few weeks, I’ll guarantee you they will!
Be safe in your spring labors and as always, thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.