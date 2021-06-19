A shining star: South Dakota’s dairy growth

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first time it really hit me that the dairy industry in our state was changing occurred on a return trip from a banquet in Aberdeen.

It was a beautiful late spring evening and I had decided to make the trek a round-tripper rather than stay overnight.

I was a few miles south of Watertown when I noticed, spread out across the moon laden horizon, what appeared to be the lights of a several small towns. “Darn it. I know it’s not Castlewood, Estelline or Hayti and certainly not Kones Korner. What the heck?”

Somewhere between Highway 22 and Highway 28 a light went on in this Bohemian skull and the message was simple, “Those are dairies.” It was about 11 p.m. with a bit of driving left, so rather than change course to investigate, I continued south on Interstate 29. Hey, what else could it be but the products of former Ag Secretary Larry Gabriel, SDSU, Midwest Dairy and several others?

I mention my long-time friend, Larry, because probably more than any other individual, he believed in the need for and the possibility of a viable dairy industry in our state, and he worked his bronc riding tail off to make it happen. His tenure ended in 2007 and he returned to his ranch northwest of Wall, South Dakota. However, the dairy industry was off and running, including the processing aspect.

As a point of reference, when I began working in the Farmers Union cattle alley at the Stockyards in 1962, a substantial and very important part of that job was “road work.” Most weekday afternoons, following the marketing process, all day Friday and much of Saturday, we visited the farms and ranches of customers and potential customers. Normally, those trips involved someone from the cattle alley and the hog alley because almost every family farm raised or fed out both cattle and hogs. In fact, more than a few families also had sheep and milked 20 or 30 cows. A “large” dairy farm years ago would have been 100 cows, and I don’t recall many of those.