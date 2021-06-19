A shining star: South Dakota’s dairy growth

The first time it really hit me that the dairy industry in our state was changing occurred on a return trip from a banquet in Aberdeen.
It was a beautiful late spring evening and I had decided to make the trek a round-tripper rather than stay overnight.
I was a few miles south of Watertown when I noticed, spread out across the moon laden horizon, what appeared to be the lights of a several small towns. “Darn it. I know it’s not Castlewood, Estelline or Hayti and certainly not Kones Korner. What the heck?”
Somewhere between Highway 22 and Highway 28 a light went on in this Bohemian skull and the message was simple, “Those are dairies.” It was about 11 p.m. with a bit of driving left, so rather than change course to investigate, I continued south on Interstate 29. Hey, what else could it be but the products of former Ag Secretary Larry Gabriel, SDSU, Midwest Dairy and several others?
I mention my long-time friend, Larry, because probably more than any other individual, he believed in the need for and the possibility of a viable dairy industry in our state, and he worked his bronc riding tail off to make it happen. His tenure ended in 2007 and he returned to his ranch northwest of Wall, South Dakota. However, the dairy industry was off and running, including the processing aspect.
As a point of reference, when I began working in the Farmers Union cattle alley at the Stockyards in 1962, a substantial and very important part of that job was “road work.” Most weekday afternoons, following the marketing process, all day Friday and much of Saturday, we visited the farms and ranches of customers and potential customers. Normally, those trips involved someone from the cattle alley and the hog alley because almost every family farm raised or fed out both cattle and hogs. In fact, more than a few families also had sheep and milked 20 or 30 cows. A “large” dairy farm years ago would have been 100 cows, and I don’t recall many of those.
Over the years, most of those families became more specialized by eliminating two and even three of the enterprises, and often the milk cows were the first to go. I suspect one of the reasons was as the kids began leaving home and considering that milking was quite labor intense, the decision to haul the cows to town is easy to understand.
As a point of interest, the head hog salesman, and the fellow with whom I spent so much time in the car, was Clarence “Tubby” Beyenhof. I have written before about the post-college education I received from the head cattle salesman, Bennet Stenberg. The same can be said about Tub and his incessant need to “teach you something about hogs, which continues to seem impossible, but I plan to keep trying!” I owe them both for the education.
Bennet and Tubby were not my only educators. During the seven years as a fed cattle buyer for Greenlee Packing Co., there were two fellows who provided me a master’s degree. The founder and owner, Del Greenlee and the head buyer, Hollis Williams. In addition to their natural leadership skills, it was during a time when “learning” the cattle buying trade was much easier.
Because our working days began and ended at the Greenlee plant, we had the opportunity to wander the cooler and see first hand the results of our daily purchase hanging on a hook. Each day at the Stockyards, Hollis was there “teaching” the two most important aspects of cattle buying, the first being if you pay too much, make sure it’s a good one and secondly, you can never buy a full one cheap enough!
Another mentor, who became a second father, was Olaf Tuntland. Yes, I know I have written this before but on Father’s Day weekend, I find it worth repeating. Olaf, a Beresford farm kid, who began his Stockyards career at Olsen-Frankman Livestock, was the owner of United Livestock, an order buying firm on the market. His wife, Edith, ran the office, which was no small task. I learned from both.
There is seldom a Father’s Day weekend that I don’t find myself thinking about Dad, his relatively short time on earth and what he meant to our family. Many of those memories involve either hunting or the post-grain-harvest family trip to his beloved Black Hills. Underlying those memories is the rapidity with which each of us travels from 18 years old to 80 years old. What we do with those years is what matters most, and that was the basis of our Dad’s quiet lessons.
From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, happy Father’s Day!
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.