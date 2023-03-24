Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can’t wait to read the first factual, non-political and hopefully first- hand account of the past three years and all that the COVID assault did to change our way of life.

Certainly, much of society and business are returning to normal, whatever “normal” may be in the year 2023. However, in many segments of our daily routine we still have a way to go. In fact, we may never fully return to the life as we knew it in 2019.

The rapidly constructed process termed remote learning, for example, will continue and there is little doubt that it should for some in our society. That mode of education, however, will never replace the freshman dorm experience, eating lunch with a chemistry lab partner or making a trip “home” with your roommate to a city far removed from your imagination.

Although extracurriculars may not be the basis for a college education, for members of the SDSU Pride of the Dakotas who marched in the Macey’s Parade, the students who made the trip to Frisco, Texas to be a part of a mid-major football national championship, and yes, those who were in the stands to watch the Jackrabbit women proudly parade the WNIT championship trophy in Frost Arena, that passion for and attachment to a university would seem nearly impossible to attain via the laptop.

Not a criticism by any means but simply an observation. By the way, I use my alma mater as an example but it may well apply to other universities in our part of the country.

Probably the more difficult and many would say noticeable adjustments to our way of life has been returning to the workplace on a regular schedule rather that the COVID induced “working from home.” In fact, there are several major companies in the news because their employees, when told they must return to their office, not so politely replied, “Nah, I don’t think I want to do that.”

Those workers didn’t add, at least not publicly, “And boss, there is not a gosh-darn thing you can do about it.” Wow! Different times, for sure.

Guess what, when the Disney workers said just that, it got me to thinking about the Woster Brothers, Frank and Hank, both bosses for sure, and their reaction, had one of their three oldest boys, individually or collectively, decided to refuse the bosses command.

Certainly, because cell phones or social media were not even in any innovators’ dreams, and because Cousin Leo lived several miles to the south, our mode of communications regarding a “strike” would have been much different. Incidentally, I refer to Leo, Terry and myself because we were the oldest boys and the “girls” did chores only under Mother’s direction. That, by the way, included “chicken chores.”

To plan our rebellion would have meant meeting in person somewhere between the two homesteads without the Brothers awareness. I doubt that one of the army jeeps or pickups would have been the answer, leaving us with two options: our feet, a saddlehorse or some combination of the two.

The problem with that particular plan was twofold. First of all, when school was not in session, the brothers normally had the day pretty well planned out. Any deviation, whether it be a missing hired boy, saddle horse or army jeep, would have resulted in instant suspicion on the part of the bosses. Knowing those two, that suspicion would have resulted in immediate action and a foiled plot.

We may have managed a clandestine organizational meeting after Mass at St. Mary’s in Reliance or behind the outhouse at the school, with neither option being high in efficacy.

You know what? As I write this, it becomes quite apparent that way back when, a refusal by one or more of the hired boys to follow even the simplest order probably would have failed. Oh, well. When I think about Mother Marie’s many meals, which were a part of each work day, a little hard labor was well worth the time and effort.

Penny and I have been a privy to the virtual work and attending school from home by our children and grandchildren thanks to the frequent conversations with our kids. Quite frankly, I really have no idea how they got it done. Lots of people and a dog in one house, all in need of computer access and quiet space. Again, however, they, like millions of other families in the country made it work. That is worth a huge way to go!

Our nation is now going through a review of what we did right and what we did wrong and based upon some solid “evidence” our leaders did a bit of both. It’s difficult for me, personally, to be terribly critical of the mistakes that were made in dealing with the virus. As my dad said on more than one occasion, when hindsight was the conversation, “Boys, I’ve never been wrong the next day.”

I do hope that our leaders take very, very seriously what occurred, which resulted in the pandemic reaching the level that it did, beginning with where and how in the heck did it all begin. And don’t tell me, as several of those in charge have said, “we may never know!” If we hope to avoid or at least lessen the impact of another pandemic, we have “to know.”

Be safe and thanks for what you do.