Blessed through generations of mothers

As the Neighbor hits your mailbox, just a few days prior to Mother’s Day, know that the Woster brothers did not converse about the topic for this issue’s column. We never have and I suspect never will. That having been said, I’ll bet a new pair of Justin boots that both of us will include Mother Marie.

Not conversing about columns has nothing to do with journalistic ethics or rules. It’s not some subtle competition, based upon our Irish Mother and who she loved the most. In fact, before going one sentence further it must be noted, for the old Stockyards guy to enter into any type of writing competition with brother Terry, or for that matter, younger brother Kevin, would be a mismatch disaster of the first order. In fact, the same can be said about a competition between the old Stockyards guy and sister, Mary Haug, who resides in Minneapolis. She taught English and writing, to name just a couple courses, at SDSU for 30-plus years and just happens to be the author of several well received books. Need I say more about that sibling competition?

Because I have written on more than a few occasions about our little Irish mom, for purposes of this column short and simple is the theme. Our mother was a piano player who spread so much cheer when she plied her trade, one had to be there to understand. Whether it be the monthly meeting of the Chamberlain Kiwanis in the back room of the Rainbow Café, a performance of the inimitable Teabags at a senior citizen’s center or simply a post-supper appearance for her family in her living room, she played and those who were there felt good. With that I’ll simply summarize on this Mother’s Day weekend that Marie McManus Woster was a very special person, whom we still miss after so many years.

You know what, sometimes a person neglects to mention those mothers, who are also very special, as we celebrate Mother’s Day. It goes without saying that I live with one. That special person will be honored this weekend as the family from Minneapolis will be here to spend time with their mother. Flowers, phone calls and cards arrive from Los Angeles and New York City and her hubby attempts to find a place to take the crew to supper.

For the first time ever, in this publication, I will heap a bit of praise on our two daughters as a part of this special weekend. If you would have told me 30 years ago that they would marry and become parents, I would have tossed a large bill on the table and probably even given odds. Boy, I could not have been more wrong.

Penny and I are now the proud grandparents of three girls and two boys. Albeit from some distance, it has been a joy to watch them grow and mature. In fact, in a few weeks, the oldest, Tessa, will graduate from the University of Minnesota, which will be a fun, first-time milestone.

As long as I am pathetically reminiscing, allow me to include the time Grandpa Jimmy (my handle from the kids) walked into the room at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and saw his Tessa – a baby girl in the arms of my little girl.

“Do you want to hold her, Dad?” “Um, well, um. I’ll be right back. I have something in my eye.”

Looking back on that morning, it was a fairly wimpy exhibition on my part. After all, in the Olsen-Frankman cattle alley we spent our days, sorting and hollering and wiping off manure. And there I was, leery of an 8-pound granddaughter? What did Paul Harvey used to say about “now you know the rest of the story?”

As you may remember, Michelle’s second baby girl, Emma Lu, was born with some very serious problems, which were surgically repaired over the next five years. Penny and I were able to assist each time by tending to Tessa for a few days. By the way, the word “tough” does not do justice to our LuLu. Not by a long shot.

When the third, Simon, came along, we were there to drive Tessa and LuLu to Abbot Northwestern for the first viewing of a little brother. If you think grandparents are enamored, imagine what two little girls think, say and do at their first visit.

Sara’s first, August Marie, was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota, which was a trip and experience akin to Michelle’s Abbot Northwestern. The difference was, when summer was over Sara and family returned to the Big Apple. Augie is now a high school junior. Thanks to cell phone video and Zoom, we keep abreast of her achievements, which are many.

West, Sara’s little guy, was born in Brooklyn, which offered a totally different, unique, yet fun experience for grandpa and grandma. We were there to help out but I think Mom and Dad were not unhappy to see their guests/babysitters leave their tiny but efficient apartment.

I frequently comment how blessed I was to have been born where I was, with whom I was and when. That blessing continues today with our children and grandchildren. From all of us at the Neighbor to all of you moms, Happy Mother’s Day!

