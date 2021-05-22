Cattle prices, crops and weather in constant flux

All of us have heard the old saying about weather in South Dakota. If you don’t like it, just sit tight for a bit and it will certainly change. Anyone who has lived here for any length of time can certainly attest to the accuracy of the adage.
What we often forget it that same “sit tight and it will change”, can easily be applied to grain and livestock prices, and all one needs is a brief review of the corn market to see that. We have watched corn prices go from a bit under $3 in March of last year to around $70 as we entered the month of May.
In fact, a friend of mine, over a great meal in a restaurant in Sioux Falls (it’s been a long time), told me that they had delivered the last of their corn about that time and got paid $6.30 per bushel.
Over the years, when a market makes a move like this, someone will invariably remark, “Boy, Jim, I’m still sitting on 85,000 bushel of old crop corn and I could sell it today for $5.75. What do you think I should do?”
My reply is always the same. “You are asking the wrong guy. If I would have had corn to sell, mine would have all been gone around $4.”
I have never been in a situation where marketing grain was an issue, but most certainly have some experience of deciding when to sell cattle. (By the way, not only would someone not want my advice on marketing grain based upon my 40 years of feeding a few cattle, that “stay away from Woster” regarding when to sell a pen of beef also applies.) Very simply, my track record and the results of this marketing professional’s decisions are, shall we say, less than stellar.
One thing for certain, regardless of the situation, it’s a heck of lot better to be unloading corn at the elevator or ethanol plant when the check received is paid on a $6 per bushel basis rather than $3.
As you know, the month of May is Beef Month and a great time to pay tribute to the families who raise, background and finish the cattle. That industry and the folks who make it go are such a major component of the economic engine in our state. What they have done in the areas of genetics, nutrition and housing over the past 25 years is truly amazing.
Not too long ago at most any production sale, a potential buyer was offered records regarding birth weights, weaning weights, rate of gain and the sire involved in the process. Not anymore.
I won’t go into all that is involved in the genetic structure of each animal sold at a sale, and the reason is simple – I can’t. It would take a full semester at SDSU before the old Stockyards guy could somewhat understand embryos and all that entails. In fact, I’m not certain a semester would be adequate.
When I was a kid, culling cows, buying bulls and deciding which heifers to keep for replacement was pretty much eyeballs and experience. I believe it was in the early 1950s when SDSU encouraged beef producers to take a look at “production testing”, which the Woster Brothers did, and another tool was added.
What we didn’t do enough of at that time was to cull for temperament, which meant that a percentage of the cows would become more than a little unpleasant when it came time to put the production tag in their baby’s ear. I have written before about the Hank Woster adage, “just sit on the calf and momma won’t hurt you.” Yeah, right.
Regardless, production testing, as basic as it was, truly improved the selection process and those improvements have continued for all of these years.
Many years ago, there was an organization simply called the River Markets Group. It was comprised of all of the terminal markets along the river: Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Omaha, Saint Paul, Chicago, etc. We met twice a year at different markets for business and some fun.
Around 1980, a fellow from Colorado State made a presentation about the potential of utilizing video as a form of marketing. As a group, there was a high degree of skepticism but how wrong we were.
Speaking of marketing, based upon conversations with cattle feeder friends who have been around a spell, the difficulties they face in marketing fed cattle continue to increase. I certainly don’t know enough about the situation to contribute but I do know there are efforts underway to make some improvements. I hope that can be done, as feeding cattle in 2021 is challenging enough without a non-stop struggle to get them sold.
Thanks to every one of you who are in the business of keeping us fed, especially those who provide the very best in “What’s For Dinner.”
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.