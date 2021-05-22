Cattle prices, crops and weather in constant flux

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All of us have heard the old saying about weather in South Dakota. If you don’t like it, just sit tight for a bit and it will certainly change. Anyone who has lived here for any length of time can certainly attest to the accuracy of the adage.

What we often forget it that same “sit tight and it will change”, can easily be applied to grain and livestock prices, and all one needs is a brief review of the corn market to see that. We have watched corn prices go from a bit under $3 in March of last year to around $70 as we entered the month of May.

In fact, a friend of mine, over a great meal in a restaurant in Sioux Falls (it’s been a long time), told me that they had delivered the last of their corn about that time and got paid $6.30 per bushel.

Over the years, when a market makes a move like this, someone will invariably remark, “Boy, Jim, I’m still sitting on 85,000 bushel of old crop corn and I could sell it today for $5.75. What do you think I should do?”

My reply is always the same. “You are asking the wrong guy. If I would have had corn to sell, mine would have all been gone around $4.”

I have never been in a situation where marketing grain was an issue, but most certainly have some experience of deciding when to sell cattle. (By the way, not only would someone not want my advice on marketing grain based upon my 40 years of feeding a few cattle, that “stay away from Woster” regarding when to sell a pen of beef also applies.) Very simply, my track record and the results of this marketing professional’s decisions are, shall we say, less than stellar.