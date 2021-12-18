Childhood memories solidify on Christmases past

I always enjoy writing the Christmas column for this soon-to-be 40-years-old farm publication. Especially in light of the fact that since the first issue so much has changed in almost every aspect of not only agriculture but life in general. That really comes into focus for the old stockyards guy when I spend time with folks who are of my vintage, and sadly those numbers are dwindling.
One of those folks is a first cousin, Bernie McManus, who grew up just a bit west of Reliance. In fact, the place which he calls home is the McManus farm at which we hunt pheasants and have for many years.
Bernie lives in the Detroit, Michigan area, which he has for much of his life, where he was an integral part of United Airlines for his entire professional career. Like most of us, he deals with several physical ailments but he remembers so many anecdotes about our antics as kids, it is fun to visit.
Without providing details, the word “antics” truly does apply and, in fact, may be worthy of a column or two – if not an entire book! Bottom line is Bernie is family and he is who I am.
Memories are so important to me, especially from my days at the Stockyards. I am blessed to be a part of those reflective discussions often.
A prime example occurred during lunch time at Touchmark at All Saints (formerly Waterford), a senior living facility in the heart of our city and the place our Mother called home the last four years of her life.
Abby Bischoff and I were there to speak to the residents about the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn and the recently announced future Ag Experience Plaza. Abby told me I could even tell a few stories about the old days at the yards, which I did. As always, there were a couple of guys who remembered because they had been loyal shippers for years. Each had stories of their own to share with me.
Allow me the privilege of digression as I relate to the reader how truly blessed the leadership team of the Stockyards Ag Experience became when Abby agreed to take over the reins as our executive director. What an amazing combination of talent, experience, personality and fun! But then what would you expect from a farm girl who grew up north of Huron?
Our Stockyards Ag Experience organization has had more than its share of success the past several years, and much of that success can be pointed directly to Abby. We can’t thank her enough.
T. Denny Sanford donated $1.5 million toward the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls. It will be used to build Woster Plaza, an outdoor education and activity center named after Tri-State Neighbor’s own Jim Woster.
Her mom is a Brule County girl, and it was fun to learn that way back when (and I mean way back) she purchased a Hereford calf from the Woster Brothers. It became her 4-H show steer. Small world for sure.
Yes indeed, remembering is so important in life and I believe becomes increasingly so as one’s age continues to climb. I think this is especially true during the Christmas season, as all of us have special, yes different, but special memories from our youth.
Several times during our yearly Woster summer reunion at Thunderstik Lodge Hank and Marie’s kids will wind up in the same spot simply visiting and remembering. During those visits, it is interesting how differently each of us remembers various incidents when growing up – except for Christmas. For whatever reason, whether it be Mother attempting to hide the many catalogue-purchased gifts from her snoopy kids, Dad taking those kids for a Christmas Eve, post-supper ride in the Jeep, allowing Santa to come, or bouncing around in that same Jeep at 2 in the morning on the return home from midnight Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reliance, there is little variation in our recollection of Christmas from our past.
The most unified memory is the fact that Christmas was the product of our Mother, Marie McManus Woster. Mother absolutely loved the season and all that went with it, including an awful lot of work, which she did not seem to mind. (OK, let me rephrase that. The extra work was not something she enjoyed but accepted as a part of being a wife and mother in the ‘40s and ‘50s.)
I would be remiss if I didn’t include our dad in the personal enjoyment of the season category because he also delighted in his self-assigned role. In fact, I remember him standing along side the wringer washer waiting for a load of clothes to be taken outside to freeze on the clothes line. He was in the kitchen helping a bit, and he certainly did his share at bedtime when he brought an end to the day with his Bohemian tenor voice.
It is the wish from all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor that during this Christmas season, your families will have the opportunity to gather, to celebrate with camaraderie and prayer. We especially wish for you the joy of many happy memories. From all of us, may God bless you and yours during this joyful time of year.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.