Childhood memories solidify on Christmases past

I always enjoy writing the Christmas column for this soon-to-be 40-years-old farm publication. Especially in light of the fact that since the first issue so much has changed in almost every aspect of not only agriculture but life in general. That really comes into focus for the old stockyards guy when I spend time with folks who are of my vintage, and sadly those numbers are dwindling.

One of those folks is a first cousin, Bernie McManus, who grew up just a bit west of Reliance. In fact, the place which he calls home is the McManus farm at which we hunt pheasants and have for many years.

Bernie lives in the Detroit, Michigan area, which he has for much of his life, where he was an integral part of United Airlines for his entire professional career. Like most of us, he deals with several physical ailments but he remembers so many anecdotes about our antics as kids, it is fun to visit.

Without providing details, the word “antics” truly does apply and, in fact, may be worthy of a column or two – if not an entire book! Bottom line is Bernie is family and he is who I am.

Memories are so important to me, especially from my days at the Stockyards. I am blessed to be a part of those reflective discussions often.

A prime example occurred during lunch time at Touchmark at All Saints (formerly Waterford), a senior living facility in the heart of our city and the place our Mother called home the last four years of her life.