One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)

As most patrons of the yards will recall, east of the complex was a large parking lot. It was a lot which was used for machine sheds, customer parking, a large covered hay shed and very importantly, a concrete structure, which the truckers used to clean out. We used it as a receptacle for the waste product deposited in the cattle, hogs and sheep pens.

The snow was simply piled on the ground but city rules, and there were few at that time, required that we “contain” the manure, which we did. We had worked out an agreement with a local contractor who would come in with a payloader and several dump trucks. Working weekends, they would haul the snow to a dump site. He had agreements with several local, close by farmers at whose farms he would unload manure. Other than winters such as 1970, we and he were able to keep up quite effectively.

I mentioned the city and our relationship. For many, many years, as long as we did our best to stay as “clean” as possible and do so without causing noticeable environmental concerns, everything was fine.

However, as our yards grew older, environmental rules and citizen concern grew, and our job became much more difficult – some would say impossible. I can’t begin to heap enough praise on the guys who worked for the Stockyards Co. and were responsible for cleaning and containing the runoff, especially following a hard rain. They were true heroes performing a near impossible task, but they never quit trying.

Again, it is important to stress that the city of Sioux Falls bent over backwards because most of the leadership understood the value that our market and, of course, John Morrell brought to this town.

I vividly remember the first time I was made aware of the fact that we needed to be cautious in cleaning efforts because more and more the public was watching. I received a phone call on a Saturday evening from a person who was new to our city and that Saturday morning had followed one of our trucks from the hog alley to the dump site. As often happened during spring thaw, that particular day the waste on the truck was comprised of a percentage of brown, foamy liquid, which was oozing from beneath the end gate on the truck – some of which splattered on her hood and windshield. As Olaf Tuntland was prone to proclaim, “Uff Da!”

She called me because she recognized my name from the market reports on KELO. At that time, we would pull out of the hog barn directly on to Weber Avenue and wind up at the assigned location. In retrospect, that was not the best choice of routes regarding traffic patterns in the city. I remember, however, trying to be nice to the caller while at the same time thinking, with an attitude combination of arrogance and ignorance, “Come on, lady, grow up.”

Over the past years, all of us in the livestock industry have learned that when it comes to the public’s environmental concern, we simply can’t be too cautious in how we do things. From the folks who produce to the markets who sell and the processing plants who finish, the environmental adjustments in operations are truly worthy of a cheer. It’s called sustainability, and nothing is more important to our industry.

On the topic of importance, nothing ranks higher as a sport in our state than rodeo, which is why the SDSU Rodeo Coalition will have a bill in this year’s Legislature, beginning in the Senate Ag and Natural Resources Committee, requesting on a one- time basis, financial support for year-round practice facilities on the campus of South Dakota State University. The coalition and other supporters of South Dakota rodeo made the ask in 2022, and the education committee, following a very constructive discussion, decided not to approve. All of us, however, truly appreciate their interest and thank them for this and everything else our legislators do throughout the session.

You may recall, the board of regents has approved a plot of 28 acres on the main campus for a rodeo campus, featuring the badly needed indoor facility. The Rodeo Coalition, the Rodeo Boosters, the SDSU Foundation, along with support from the administration, intend to make it happen. The students who comprise the rodeo program are special. They attend class, get top grades and graduate. However, we need more South Dakota young people who wish to compete in rodeo to stay in our state, and we also need to entice more from out of state. With badly needed state of the art rodeo facilities, that will, without a doubt, happen.

To learn more about the coalition, who we are and what we hope to accomplish, simply visit SDSU Rodeo Coalition. I might add, anything you can do to assist will be met with a heartfelt gratitude from everyone who supports Jackrabbit rodeo, and especially the student athletes who compete.

Be safe in your work, think spring, and thanks for what you do.