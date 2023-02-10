Related to this story

Most Popular

Chilling memories of winter chores

Chilling memories of winter chores

The daily challenge of starting the loader tractor on a bitter cold morning involved a small corn cob fire placed directly under the pan, comp…

Things I didn’t do

Things I didn’t do

I will never regret my life in the Stockyards or the cattle business. However, could I go back, I would decline the invitation to speak on the…