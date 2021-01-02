COVID vaccine is a New Year’s gift

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let me begin with a welcome statement of positivity as we bring in another year. It is short, simple and transformative.

Monday, Dec. 14, vaccination for COVID-19 began in South Dakota. The powers that be, at least the ones who have proven to be the most reliable the past nine months, tell us that by May or early June any American who wants to be vaccinated will have that opportunity!

For all of our healthcare workers, food processing workers, the employees and residents of our many retirement communities, our educators and so many others, this vaccine miracle is a New Year’s gift.

Does that mean masks, standing 6 feet apart and other precautionary measures will be in our rear- view mirror? I suspect probably not but again, to be this far along with the development and application of a vaccine and the highly anticipated “herd immunity” is, at least in the mind of this old fellow, great news to say the least.

It would be fun to spend some quality time with a person who has been in a lab and involved in a scientific research project such as this COVID vaccine – to try to understand just a fraction of what it must have been like in those labs and on the campuses.

But wait a minute. Assuming the Woster clan is able to make the annual trip to Thunderstik Lodge next July – a trip we were forced to cancel in 2020, – that learning experience may just occur.

My sister Jeanne’s son, Michael Chaussee, is a professor at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and has spent his professional life involved in research. Perhaps we could ask for a brief presentation during our evening social, or even better at the morning coffee session in the lodge. Most of those who should know tell us that what occurred with the production and distribution of the COVID vaccine in less than a year has never been done before. Not even close.