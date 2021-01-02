COVID vaccine is a New Year’s gift

Let me begin with a welcome statement of positivity as we bring in another year. It is short, simple and transformative.
Monday, Dec. 14, vaccination for COVID-19 began in South Dakota. The powers that be, at least the ones who have proven to be the most reliable the past nine months, tell us that by May or early June any American who wants to be vaccinated will have that opportunity!
For all of our healthcare workers, food processing workers, the employees and residents of our many retirement communities, our educators and so many others, this vaccine miracle is a New Year’s gift.
Does that mean masks, standing 6 feet apart and other precautionary measures will be in our rear- view mirror? I suspect probably not but again, to be this far along with the development and application of a vaccine and the highly anticipated “herd immunity” is, at least in the mind of this old fellow, great news to say the least.
It would be fun to spend some quality time with a person who has been in a lab and involved in a scientific research project such as this COVID vaccine – to try to understand just a fraction of what it must have been like in those labs and on the campuses.
But wait a minute. Assuming the Woster clan is able to make the annual trip to Thunderstik Lodge next July – a trip we were forced to cancel in 2020, – that learning experience may just occur.
My sister Jeanne’s son, Michael Chaussee, is a professor at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and has spent his professional life involved in research. Perhaps we could ask for a brief presentation during our evening social, or even better at the morning coffee session in the lodge. Most of those who should know tell us that what occurred with the production and distribution of the COVID vaccine in less than a year has never been done before. Not even close.
Because I rarely keep a New Year’s resolution, over the years this column has been devoted to New Year’s wishes. One of those has been answered in the research labs, but as long as it is wish time, and with due respect to the damage which has been poured upon this country by a virus, let’s wish for relief in other health issues such as children’s diabetes and cancer – for that matter, any health affliction in our youth. Growing up is designed for fun, not doctor visits, needles and hospitalization.
On the topic of health, our New Year’s wishes always include good health for all of us and our families. As trite as it may be, the importance of that aspect of life cannot be overstated.
As we reflect upon the past year, who would have thought that we would witness such a badly needed turn around in weather and prices – planting, harvesting, a wonderful crop and a rare jump in the price of grain during that harvest. When we consider the early-year predictions by many experts, it was certainly a pleasant surprise.
As I write this, many are still able to work on fall tillage, tiling and feedlot repair and improvement. Who would have thought? I mention the feedlots because last fall, as we sat in his shop sipping coffee, a long-time cattle feeder told me, “You know the last time I headed for the house for supper and felt good about the condition of my cattle yards? Four years ago.” Folks, that would have been 2015, and this fellow is a caretaker. It is fun to realize that in spite of all the COVID-related hardship these past nine months – and that can never be minimized – there is still some good to be found.
For those who may not be aware, the same weekend the COVID vaccine was heading for nationwide distribution was also the 381st birthday of this country’s National Guard. We know of the contribution made by our hometown units when a disaster hits. However, they are still on the front lines of defending our nation. As their birthday was being celebrated, there were 120,000 National Guard troops deployed overseas, many in harm’s way.
The wish from Tri-State Neighbor to our many farm friends doesn’t change much from year to year, however this year I have decided to put it in the form of a prayer.
“Lord if you will give us the right kind of moisture and a little luck, we’ll take care of the rest.” Happy New Year!
