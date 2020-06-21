On more than a few occasions I have included the word, “persistent” when referring to the farm and ranch families who keep food on our tables. For whatever reason, it seemed appropriate and long overdue that I access my old faithful Webster’s Dictionary to determine the actual meaning. Boy, does it fit! “A firm or obstinate course of action in spite of difficulties or opposition.” To really make it apply to those who live on the land we probably also need “optimism,” “faith” and “determination,” but “persistent” seems to be a good point of beginning.
Hank Woster had a phrase, which might also apply when it comes to persistence. It was directed at himself and certain decisions that he would make. He would simply state, “I hope I’m not being stubborn about this because it is a fine line between stubborn and stupid.”
As I pondered the possible context for a Father’s Day column and one that would reference our dad, all of the words I just employed, came to mind as I reflected back some 60 years. Please excuse the repetition regarding 1959 but I vividly remember that as a year of horrible drought. Incidentally, the dean of South Dakota history, Matt Sutton, supports that year as being “one of the bad ones”.
What resulted in my first serious lesson about the need for persistence and optimism resulted the following year, 1960. The rains came early and often, the Woster Brothers were able to get most everything planted and life was good – that is, until Father’s Day afternoon of that year, when much of central South Dakota, including Lyman County, was battered by a hail storm. The kind that knocks out windows, digs into siding and kills an occasional calf.
After supper that evening, Dad invited me to ride along and “take a look at how bad we got hit.” We sat in the pickup, a few miles west of the place, and a “bad hit” didn’t cover it. There was nothing left of the grain crops and even the pasture grasses showed signs of the hailstone assault. As we sat quietly in the pickup, Dad made a simple comment, which in retrospect said all anyone needs to know about life on the land. He began to voice, much to himself as I recall, what we could replant, what substitutions could be made, and very importantly “the dams and dugouts will be full, we should get a third cutting of alfalfa and Jimmy, it’s been a long time since we have had grass like we are going to see this summer.” His prognostication turned out to be spot on.
As we pulled out to continue the tour he began singing, “Put on your old gray bonnet, with the blue ribbons on it.” There was no connection to the situation but rather when Dad was happy he sang, and that was one of the songs he liked.
I remember thinking that evening, I don’t understand how he can be happy. We just finished a year of bad drought followed by this hail storm and he’s singing. As I grew older and experienced several of my own difficulties, I always remembered that Father’s Day afternoon in 1960. Guess what? I even know the words to Old Grey Bonnet!
I won’t go into the family hurt associated with losing a parent at a young age but as many of the readers know, I was blessed to have two dad’s. September 1958, the third floor, east wing of Scobey Hall was the location of my first living quarters at South Dakota State. It was also where I met many of my lifetime friends, one of those being Alan Tuntland, a farm kid from Brandon, South Dakota. His dad, Olaf, owned and was a daily cattle buyer for United Livestock at the Stockyards. Late that fall, several of us made a trip to Sioux Falls and stayed the night at the home of Alan’s parents’, Olaf and Edith. Olaf and I hit it off, and when I began my life at the Stockyards our friendship grew to a relationship best described as father and son. Lucky to have two dads? I should say so!
From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, all of you dads and grandpas have a wonderful weekend. The rest of you, hang in as best you can, be safe in your daily labors and thanks for what you do.