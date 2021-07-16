Dog-sitting duty stirs memories of man’s best friend

As I write this column, Penny and Jim are dog sitting, whatever that means. We have a mixed breed little male, who goes by the name of Sherman and belongs to our Minneapolis family. Sherman is about 8 years old, is a product of a non-profit pet shelter and for all practical purposes is not all that hard to have around. OK, at our age, it doesn’t take much to infringe upon what I shall refer to as our daily routine, but for the most part he’s pretty good.
Our daughter, who lives in New York City, also has a dog – a product of another shelter, this one being on a reservation in Northern Minnesota. We don’t see Blue all that often but she appears to possess more than a little blue heeler DNA, and is much more laid back than Sherman. She is strongly attached to her immediate family in a manner which makes one wonder a bit about her original home, wherever that may have been.
Most families, at some time in their lives, were the proud owner of a dog and in almost very case the animal was a part of the family. When the children of Hank and Marie were small, our family dog was Trixie. After Trixie, my dad’s “best friend” was a black lab who answered to the name Nipper. I think the name goes back to his early days as a pup when he would chase Mother’s chickens, nipping at their tail feathers. Needless to say, that habit was cured and I suspect with haste or Nipper would have been removed from the Woster homestead, which is all we need to say about that in a family publication.
Nipper spent his days, riding shotgun in Dad’s 1956 Chevy pickup, chasing birds, rabbits and the occasional badger while Dad worked his fields or sleeping in the shade of one of the three trees we had in the yard.
When our kids where young, we purchased a black cockapoo, coincidentally named Trixie, who annoyed the old Stockyards guy, slept with the kids unless there was thunder and lighting at which time she was under our bed and barked at most anything that moved.
I mentioned “part of the family” and Trixie was that and much more. In fact, I didn’t realize just how much she meant to me until the Sunday morning, while we were on an early morning walk, she collapsed and died. That was a very long day in that little house on South Sixth Avenue.
Why the dissertation on man’s best friend? I’m not really certain, except that our week- long journey with Sherman brought back more than a few memories of dogs gone by. Also, we returned Sherman to Minneapolis on Sunday, June 27, which was truly a momentous event. No, not the fact that we would be returning to the mundane routine, which so permeates our life, and it should. Rather, on the day of return, our daughter and our two grandchildren, whom we had not seen in some 18 months, arrived in the Twin Cities.
My Lord, how two children change in that period of time! Yes, I know, we had the luxury of a weekly Zoom but screen time, regardless of the proficiency, doesn’t begin to approach a face-to-face encounter. It is pretty darn hard to hug a computer. (Well, you can but I don’t think my computer would care for affection from the old fellow. Over the years, in my many fits of computer-related confusion and anxiety, I have not been particularly kind to it.)
Because of vaccinations, a drastic reduction in the number of COVID cases and the fact that Minneapolis is an easy drive, we have seen that family several times. It was fun, however, to have them all at one place at one time. We have not seen our Los Angeles son for about 18 months but that too will be rectified about the same time as this column hits your mailboxes. All in all, life is pretty darn good.
In fact, life as we know it in this place called the Midwest is pretty darn good. Sometimes we forget that, which is easy to do when things are going fairly well. I won’t go into the situation on the farms and ranches in our region other than to quietly wish for something better in weather.
It was during the Fourth of July time frame, which coincided with various Olympic trials, that another athlete who competes for one of America’s track and field teams decided to protest the flag and the singing of the National Anthem. She attempted to clarify her actions by saying something about it not being about hatred for America but rather that history demonstrates neither the flag nor the anthem have meant inclusion for her and her ancestors. Because I grew up where I did, when I did and with whom I did and have lived my life in South Dakota, I have very little knowledge of her life experience and will do my best to cut her a little slack. Maybe.
Hang in as best you can, pray for rain and thanks for everything.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.