Dog-sitting duty stirs memories of man’s best friend

As I write this column, Penny and Jim are dog sitting, whatever that means. We have a mixed breed little male, who goes by the name of Sherman and belongs to our Minneapolis family. Sherman is about 8 years old, is a product of a non-profit pet shelter and for all practical purposes is not all that hard to have around. OK, at our age, it doesn’t take much to infringe upon what I shall refer to as our daily routine, but for the most part he’s pretty good.

Our daughter, who lives in New York City, also has a dog – a product of another shelter, this one being on a reservation in Northern Minnesota. We don’t see Blue all that often but she appears to possess more than a little blue heeler DNA, and is much more laid back than Sherman. She is strongly attached to her immediate family in a manner which makes one wonder a bit about her original home, wherever that may have been.

Most families, at some time in their lives, were the proud owner of a dog and in almost very case the animal was a part of the family. When the children of Hank and Marie were small, our family dog was Trixie. After Trixie, my dad’s “best friend” was a black lab who answered to the name Nipper. I think the name goes back to his early days as a pup when he would chase Mother’s chickens, nipping at their tail feathers. Needless to say, that habit was cured and I suspect with haste or Nipper would have been removed from the Woster homestead, which is all we need to say about that in a family publication.

Nipper spent his days, riding shotgun in Dad’s 1956 Chevy pickup, chasing birds, rabbits and the occasional badger while Dad worked his fields or sleeping in the shade of one of the three trees we had in the yard.