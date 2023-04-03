Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the regular reader of the Old Cattle Guy’s musings, you may remember that a couple columns ago I wrote about the after effects of COVID and how its devastation was transformational in so many ways.

One of those temporary transformations the first couple of years was the impact COVID had on Easter week and all that Holy Week represents. For that matter, the same may be said about Christmas.

Sunday Mass, including Easter and Christmas, was televised from St. Joeseph’s Cathedral in Sioux Falls on KELO television and done so, I might add, in a fairly respectable manner. It was certainly not the same as personal attendance, but the decision at the time was that gathering to pray was out of the questions, and singing was even more harmful.

Was the stay home and pray decision the correct answer? In retrospect, I’m not certain, but church in a recliner with a cup of Sunday morning coffee really isn’t much of a sacrifice. Very simply, a fellow seemed to adjust without too much consternation.

As a point of interest, I learned from brother Kevin, who lives in Rapid City, that another St. Joeseph’s was televising Mass on YouTube. It just so happened that first cousin Mike Woster was the Priest who conducted the service. The only difference between Father Mike’s parish in Spearfish and mine in Sioux Falls was Mass out of the Black Hills was available on the computer rather than via television.

Thanks to a bit of spousal guidance, I was able to hook in, and it was great to join that cousin with whom I grew up in a bit of prayer.

On the topic of televised Mass, I learned from someone that Midnight Mass out of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome was televised and it was on one of our 396 cable channels, 368 of which we seldom watch. I found it. The time difference was in line with my afternoon nap, and folks, it was amazing. The choir in the cavernous location was wonderful, and isn’t the music why we attend? Joking, of course, but there is nothing more satisfying than a top-notch choir.

Sister, Jeanne, who lived in Italy for a few years, said that Mass in that fabled facility is a very special experience.

Speaking of music at a church service, if you are ever given the opportunity to attend a service in the chapel on the campus of Augustana University, just do it. Whether it be a chorus, quartet, mixed octet or one of the many marvelous soloists, Augie should charge admission.

OK, enough rambling. It is, after all, the week of Easter and for Christians everywhere, a special time in the liturgical calendar. That having been said, my goodness, have times changed over the past 75 years.

If I recall correctly, for example, Good Friday service at St. Mary’s in Reliance, was pretty much a three-hour affair, in keeping with the agonizing hours of the Crucifixion. For the life of me, I have no idea as to context, but I do remember that cousin Bernie McManus and I, who joined our parents in the choir loft, had trouble staying out of mischief during an hour-plus service. One can but imagine the challenge presented in a three-hour stay.

We must have been whacked upside the head by one of our parents at least once if not more. Deservedly so, I might add. A “whack,” by the way, was administered by the parent nearest to the problem. Relationship had little to do with punishment.

If memory serves, by the time Easter week arrived, the food producers in that region were already shank deep into planting grain. For them to take off that much of a nice spring day to pray was a part of the sacrifice. Most did, but I recall a bit of quiet grumbling amongst the guys on the path from the church to their cars. Nothing disrespectful, mind you, but the need to be planting was a natural concern.

If I recall correctly, we did not work on Easter Sunday. In fact, other than daily chores and during harvest, all Sundays were, as the good book proclaims, pretty much a day of rest.

Speaking of planting grain, as I write this, our part of the country has just survived another winter weather watch, and those who enjoy prognosticating bad weather down the road tell us that chances are good we will be “watching” again next week. As is proclaimed by so many so often this spring, “Lord, will it never end?”

I can’t imagine what some of the yards and township roads must be like, but over the many years of farm visits, this is certainly not the first, nor, I suspect, will it be the last mud season. Just one more reason for me to again say thanks for all that you do to keep food on the tables of my family and, for that matter, the rest of the world. That luxury is easy for those of us on the receiving end to take for granted.

From all of us at the Tri State Neighbor, may your Easter weekend be filled with good health, family time and continued blessings from our Higher Power. Finally, holidays are always a great time to remember those serving in our military and the families who wish they were home.