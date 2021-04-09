Effort to pull off family trip to nation's capital well worth it

In previous columns, I have written about the Jim and Penny annual vacation back in the days of, shall we say, limited resources. For many years it was Vacation Village on the west banks of Lake Okoboji and then, with a bit of savings and frugality, we expanded our travel horizons to the Black Hills. This will be the first written history about our wonderful week in Washington, D.C. You talk about several years of saving our dollars to make that happen, which, of course, I had nothing to do with!
In the spirit of frank honesty, when the head of the house told me that we needed to take the kids to Washington, D.C., before they began leaving home, my reaction was less than warm or friendly. I began making all of the excuses found in the Stockyards playbook. Who will do the market reports? How can we afford a trip like that? What if the house catches on fire? OK, I didn’t dig deep enough to include the burning homestead, but it certainly was a consideration.
Before this tale is continued, I think it only fair that the reader understands, when my spouse makes up her mind, it’s best to just shut up and sit down. Folks, her mind was made up. I closed my trap and grabbed a chair, and it was one of the best family decisions ever. Go to D.C. we did, and it resulted in a truly amazing experience.
Penny did all of the leg work and trip preparation (what else is new?), beginning with a reservation at a very nice, reasonably priced Rosslyn Holiday Inn in Arlington, Virginia. We were a block from the metro and about a half hour ride to the heart of the city. It was the middle of June and the “regulars” were always willing to take a minute to assist in directions. Because it was our first experience in a “big city,” I was a bit surprised by the general friendliness. I should not have been. Since that trip, with children in Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York City, I have learned that there is an abundance of good and friendly people, regardless of the city.
We were very fortunate to have experienced our capital city with assistance from Sen. George McGovern and his staff, who helped us with tickets to the White House, the Supreme Court, Congress and he provided a pass to lunch in one of the cafeteria’s located on the Capitol grounds.
The others who made the trip so very special was a niece of my mother’s, Donna McManus Terrel and her hubby, Bill. Bill was a career military pilot who flew many missions in both Korea and Vietnam, ending his lengthy career with a stint in the Pentagon. They took us on tours of the Kennedy Center, the Watergate complex, Arlington Cemetery and a long Saturday evening walk around Georgetown, complete with ice cream, which was almost equal to that found at the SDSU Dairy Bar. Bill and Donna also took Penny and me to dinner on a boat located on the Potomac River, complete with instructions from Bill, “Hey, Cowboy, tonight I’m buying and you are eating fish. End of story.” What a meal!
I think of that wonderful week with more than a little sadness each time that I see a D.C. story which puts on display the 7-foot, barb wire fences and National Guard personnel everywhere a photo is taken. I wish I knew more about why that continues to be the norm, other than someone in power is evidently waiting for another “attack” on the Capitol. I wish young people were able to freely access all that is there and enjoy their time doing so, but that’s not the world in which we live. I know this – I would not trade for anything what our family brought home from Washington, D.C. in the spring of 1980.
We read and listen so often to conversations regarding COVID and “when things return to normal” followed by, “whatever normal will be.” Thanks to a very efficient and functional nationwide vaccination operation, “normal” appears to be a whole lot closer than it was even three months ago, and by the way, I really don’t care who gets credit. I have my own thoughts on that, but why should the old Stockyards guy jump into that hassle?
I know this past Easter Sunday 2021 was an entirely different holiday than last year, which was so gratifying and, yes, important to so many families.
We are getting there and with more vaccinations, a bit of personal caution and a continued boost from our Higher Power, the journey to “normalcy” will soon be complete.
Remember those serving in harm’s way, be safe in your work and thanks for all that you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.