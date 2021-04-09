Effort to pull off family trip to nation's capital well worth it

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In previous columns, I have written about the Jim and Penny annual vacation back in the days of, shall we say, limited resources. For many years it was Vacation Village on the west banks of Lake Okoboji and then, with a bit of savings and frugality, we expanded our travel horizons to the Black Hills. This will be the first written history about our wonderful week in Washington, D.C. You talk about several years of saving our dollars to make that happen, which, of course, I had nothing to do with!

In the spirit of frank honesty, when the head of the house told me that we needed to take the kids to Washington, D.C., before they began leaving home, my reaction was less than warm or friendly. I began making all of the excuses found in the Stockyards playbook. Who will do the market reports? How can we afford a trip like that? What if the house catches on fire? OK, I didn’t dig deep enough to include the burning homestead, but it certainly was a consideration.

Before this tale is continued, I think it only fair that the reader understands, when my spouse makes up her mind, it’s best to just shut up and sit down. Folks, her mind was made up. I closed my trap and grabbed a chair, and it was one of the best family decisions ever. Go to D.C. we did, and it resulted in a truly amazing experience.

Penny did all of the leg work and trip preparation (what else is new?), beginning with a reservation at a very nice, reasonably priced Rosslyn Holiday Inn in Arlington, Virginia. We were a block from the metro and about a half hour ride to the heart of the city. It was the middle of June and the “regulars” were always willing to take a minute to assist in directions. Because it was our first experience in a “big city,” I was a bit surprised by the general friendliness. I should not have been. Since that trip, with children in Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York City, I have learned that there is an abundance of good and friendly people, regardless of the city.