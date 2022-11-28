End of harvest a cause to celebrate

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first week of November, my long-time, best friend from Onida, Bob Yackley, texted me a photo of his grandson and great-grandson, seated in the cab of their combine, about to make the last round of a long season.

Because Penny and I have been a part of the Bob and Elaine family and the arrival of each generation, it was a special photo for sure. As the reader might guess, it also set me to reminiscing about harvest and the wrap up from so many years ago.

I don’t think it matters much who is doing the harvest, how many acres have been involved or, for that matter, how long the season. The morning that the crew/family realizes, “Hey, we should finish up a bit after noon today,” there is a feeling of joy, relief and certainly satisfaction.

I don’t remember the year, but the milo harvest in Lyman County was late starting. Weather allowed but only a few hours of actual combining each day, while much of the day was spent hauling milo to the elevator in Reliance to dry. The heads of the milo were partially buried in the dirt/goop, which required a special pick-up reel and a stop and go speed of about a half mile per hour. The Woster Brothers and, I suspect, other Lyman County farmers, finally made that last round the week of Thanksgiving.

Dad and I celebrated “being done” by jumping a few stock dams in search of a mallard or maybe even a Canadian honker, which was always a great time.

I suspect Mother, as she worked on her Thanksgiving feast, combined with 37 other daily tasks, quietly felt the same sense of comfort, knowing that the harvest equipment was finally in the shed for another season.

Although these late harvest reflections go back almost 70 years, which may cloud the exactness of the happenings, one thing I can tell you without reservation, is that WNAX was passing along that day’s news, markets, weather and sports. It had been since Mother landed in her kitchen that morning.

Every day, a few minutes before 6 a.m., Don Cunningham gave his first market report of the day out of the Sioux City Stockyards. My dad timed it so that he was sitting at the table with his first cup of coffee prior to heading outside for morning chores. For those not old enough to remember, until about 1960, when the Sioux Falls Stockyards became a force, most of the fed cattle, were marketed at that very large terminal market.

In addition to the various news and weather segments, when mid-morning arrived, the vast majority of the women in the WNAX region would tune into the “Neighbor Lady,” armed with pencil and tablet, awaiting her recipe of the day. I don’t know if official “ratings” were available back then, but there was little doubt that the “Lady” was a huge hit.

I mention WNAX because, as you probably know, this year the big 570 is celebrating its 100th birthday, complete with several parties, one of which I was able to attend. It was such a treat to be in the same room again with old timers such as Judy Stratman and Jerry Oster.

Folks, I can’t think of an award associated with the broadcasting business that Judy has not received, and rightfully so. However, a brief visit with she and hubby Dick reminded me that she is still the same Judy I have known for 35 years. The same can certainly be said about Jerry.

Unless a person has actually worked as the early morning on-air person, it’s hard to describe the personal and professional demands that are placed on the individual and that person’s family. It becomes a challenge to go to “go have a burger and then take in the late movie” when the preparation for the early radio needs to begin around 5 a.m.

This is not a feel sorry for the folks who open the doors of the station each day, because the vast majority love what they do, which is why they are so good at it. I’m simply trying to put on the page how out of sync with most other friends and family are those professionals who keep so many early risers company. In summary, Happy Birthday, WNAX, and thanks for the memories!

Finally, I have written before about the annual Law Enforcement and Children’s Charities Dinner, which was founded by the late Gene Abdallah. For the first time in 30 years, rather than serve as emcee, I simply enjoyed the absolutely delicious prime rib, which again this year was donated by the Eldon Roth family (Empirical) out of Dakota Dunes and a marvelous talk by Karl Rove. He reminded us that there have been many times in our history that the nation was divided, including the Vietnam era. The current feelings of political difference are not new. Each and every time, we came out stronger for the wear and tear. By the way, Gene’s son, Scott, has taken over the leadership role and also served as master of ceremonies. He was masterful in both volunteer positions.

Finally, thanks for everything, enjoy December and remember to shop where you live!