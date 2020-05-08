I begin with the following revelation: the small assortment of tools in our house are owned and operated by my wife. If she happens to leave this old earth prior to me, she has written a list of tasks, bills to pay, fuse boxes and the like. The problem being, I can’t find the list and I’m afraid to tell her!
I have been bearing my soul to this audience for 35 years. I see little need to change now. Fortunately, Penny seldom reads this column, so with any luck and a lot of searching, I should find it before she knows it’s missing.
As long as I’m “bearing my soul,” the reader should know that my ability to manage money is more than a tad suspect and always has been. There again, my spouse is masterful – or should I say tight. No, not frugal but tight, and in our house that is a wonderful and badly needed gift!
I have always been lucky. Lucky with bankers, business partners and especially office managers, who have been able to keep a hard bit in the mouth of the old stockyards guy. I think especially of a fellow named Stan Ter Horst who managed the office and handled the cash for David Frankman and me back in those wonderful Olsen-Frankman Livestock days at the Sioux Falls Stockyards.
On more than a few occasions, upon reviewing my monthly expense account, Stan would ask, “Jim, what is this $365 under miscellaneous?”
“Well, it’s just things. You know, things that I needed for business. Stan, I’m part owner. Can’t I just turn it in and you pay it?”
Without a response, Stan would simply change my miscellaneous figure to $36.50, which was probably very close to the actual dollar amount, put it in the expense bucket and write the check accordingly. I always wondered if Stan and my wife didn’t communicate regarding my financial foibles but I could never prove it.
Stan was not only a great office person, but very importantly, a dear friend. He kept a pair of coveralls in the back room should we need a hand in the cattle alley on a busy day. He was pretty darn good at that also.
The other comparison that my wife recently espoused was the similarity between me and the federal government. I won’t delve into this spending thing because I have done that on more than a few occasions, as the reader well knows. I also realize that with the current situation in our country, we must allocate whatever dollars are necessary to keep our small business folks and healthcare systems around until better times, and better times will come – of that I’m certain. I only hope while in the process of borrowing and printing money that the process does not become the norm.
I also hope that agriculture, particularly production agriculture, is a meaningful part of the dollar allocation and that it is done in a manner that benefits those family operations most in need. No need to delve into the current situation on our family farms and ranches other than to say it continues to worsen in every category and, I might add, almost monthly.
I am not a rabid sports fan, other than many of the sporting events offered by Midco Sports, which for the most part, occur in this region. I do believe, however, that as we “open up the country” we must remember the importance of sporting events. There is no way to measure the enjoyment that the Twins, Vikings, Cornhuskers and for certain a SDSU/University of South Dakota competition brings to those who spend their lives inside their home or a retirement facility.
I understand the need for ticket sales revenue, but considering the current virus confinement situation, perhaps there is a way to increase both the amount collected and the percentage received by the teams involved to allow competition, even with empty stands.
All you need do is visit most any retirement community and observe the athletic competition conversations amongst the residents. It is something they look forward to during a long and boring day. It is something that shortens the evening in a quiet room, and it kicks off the breakfast conversation in the morning.
Hang in as best you can, be extra safe and thanks a million for all that you do.