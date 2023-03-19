The conversation, if we can call it that, began with something like, “Would you turn that thing down?”

The “thing” my spouse was referring to was the television, which was probably channeled to a rerun of “Gunsmoke,” one of my “anything but the news” favorites. The request had to do with the fact that in her opinion, not mine, it was more than a little on the noisy side.

Before I could come up with a clever reply such as, “You need to get you hearing checked,” she beats me to it with an almost verbatim line of her own involving the number of times she has suggested that “many people wear hearing aids. Heck, you can’t even see them anymore.”

More than a few times I employed the too much wax, or the monitor in the auction was extra loud or the age old, “don’t you have something better to do than worry about my hearing?”

To no avail and with more than a bit of reluctance, I paid a visit to Avera audiologist Teresa Fendrich. She turned out to be awfully good at her profession and ultimately a friend, a combination which is special in the world of family medicine.

I have learned that there are many reasons for hearing loss, many of which date back to a different time in the work place, including the family farm or ranch: sitting on top of the whining engine on a Farmall with no cab, shoveling shell corn or milo into a Letz grinder, catching squealing pigs, and on and on. I would be remiss not to mention 60,000 yearly miles in a car with the radio blaring, although why drive without that luxury, regardless of the potential ill effects? There’s the placement of the shotgun while hunting or certainly, spending thousands of hours adjacent to the auctioneer’s monitor on the block in a sale barn.

The one I will never admit to is old age, although in other people that is certainly a possibility. By the way, those little gadgets in my ears has been a blessing, a fact that I am reluctant to admit to my spouse.

One of the many changes I have seen over the years of farm visits has been the use ear muffs by most production ag folks, and wise they are do so. Those muffs are quite akin to sunglasses on a glaring summer or winter day or some type of skin protection from that same summer sun. The folks who grow the crops and raise the livestock are much more aware of what goes on around them during the daily routine and take advantage of whatever actions or equipment are available to mitigate the ill effects.

As long as the old cattle guy is waxing eloquently about the aging process, some day I plan to count the number of pill or eye drop bottles which are on display in our cupboards. Nah, I probably can’t count that high unless I take off my shoes. That is pretty much off limits because bending over is rapidly joining the list of activities which are hard to do.

I am blessed to have access to the same pharmacy for about 40 years with a location that is convenient and a staff that cares. Believe it or not, they still answer my questions regarding particular medications and do so with a smile.

Wow! I may be at a new level of whine, and that is not who I am or wish to be so let’s simply say thank you for all of the advances in the many areas of medicine.

On the topic of being blessed, it is very difficult to put one’s self in the shoes of an earthquake victim in Turkey and Syria or most any city in war-torn Ukraine. I know this is repetitive but we have absolutely no control over where we were born or into which family. For example, how about in Lyman County, 1940 to Hank and Marie. Blessed? I should say so!

I now would like to put in a plug for the 100th Little International at South Dakota State University, which will be March 31 and April 1. This student-led event is always worth the trip, but this year will be something special. This year’s slogan, “Built on tradition, Powered by a vision,” pretty much says it all. You can access the entire week’s schedule by visiting sdsulittleinternational.com.

When you come to Brookings for Little I, I would strongly encourage you to allow a couple of hours to pay a visit to the Ag Heritage Museum, which is located within a few blocks of the Little I activities. By the way, it is just a block or so from the marvelous South Dakota Art Museum and both are free of charge.

In the event that you do not know, the Ag Heritage Museum has something for everyone in the family, both young and old, and it is a wonderful learning experience for all. I might add, for those of us a little long in the tooth, there are also many, many memories from our youth. Ag Heritage is open Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., which will fit in well with Little I. One more suggestion would be, if you have not wandered the campus of SDSU for a few years, I think you will be more than a bit surprised. Finally, be safe, think spring and thanks!