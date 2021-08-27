For medical advice, rely on experts not after ratings

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When this issue of the most read farm publication in our region hits the mailboxes, ours state will be a few days away from another opening of the South Dakota State Fair, classes will have resumed at our state universities and high schools, and the status of COVID will still be leading many news reports.

As I write this, the numbers in our state are on the rise but appear to be under control, whatever that means in the era of COVID. Realizing this is a “variant,” one would hope that the number of South Dakotans who have received the vaccination in addition to those with antibodies due to having had the virus, would help a lot in holding down the potential for another bad outbreak.

Regardless, even during the worst of the pandemic in our state, the majority of our K-12 schools managed to remain open with in person learning. I would hope that will be the situation moving forward. Again, at this point we have no way of knowing what lies ahead and maybe that’s good. Without wandering into the world of lecturing, I continue to hope that many will at least consider receiving the COVID vaccination, and that’s enough of that.

I will, however, wander into the world of griping (we used a different word at the Stockyards) and my discontent is aimed directly at the many “medical professionals” who appear almost daily on our major television networks. It matters not which station one turns to because invariably at some point during the newscast someone with a medical background will spend several minutes pontificating on COVID.