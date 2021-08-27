For medical advice, rely on experts not after ratings

When this issue of the most read farm publication in our region hits the mailboxes, ours state will be a few days away from another opening of the South Dakota State Fair, classes will have resumed at our state universities and high schools, and the status of COVID will still be leading many news reports.
As I write this, the numbers in our state are on the rise but appear to be under control, whatever that means in the era of COVID. Realizing this is a “variant,” one would hope that the number of South Dakotans who have received the vaccination in addition to those with antibodies due to having had the virus, would help a lot in holding down the potential for another bad outbreak.
Regardless, even during the worst of the pandemic in our state, the majority of our K-12 schools managed to remain open with in person learning. I would hope that will be the situation moving forward. Again, at this point we have no way of knowing what lies ahead and maybe that’s good. Without wandering into the world of lecturing, I continue to hope that many will at least consider receiving the COVID vaccination, and that’s enough of that.
I will, however, wander into the world of griping (we used a different word at the Stockyards) and my discontent is aimed directly at the many “medical professionals” who appear almost daily on our major television networks. It matters not which station one turns to because invariably at some point during the newscast someone with a medical background will spend several minutes pontificating on COVID.
Their viewpoints and advice will differ but one thing is constant. Drama! Underlying almost every conversation seems to be the fact that our country and the world will soon be out of hospital beds and room to bury our dead. We know what that is like and for the most part we have learned from it.
I only wish that those “experts,” who over the past 18 months, have given two or sometimes three different solutions to the same problem, would preface their change of direction with a simple, “I was wrong.” Being wrong has been quite easy to do because even the true scientists struggled early on. Very simply, at the beginning we knew so little about this deadly virus.
OK, Mr. Griper, what is the solution? Reflecting upon all that happened the past 18 months right here in our city, it would seem that the best choice for seeking out healthcare guidance is our three major health care institutions, Avera, Monument and Sanford and the medical professionals who make up their respective staffs. Perfect? No, but they are in contact with the very best medical professionals in the country and besides, they are not interested in “ratings.” They are who we are. In my mind, that makes a huge difference.
Last year we, the board of directors for Beef Bucks Inc., made the decision to cancel the annual golf outing in Brandon. At the time it was a difficult decision but in retrospect, the right thing to do. This year the golf outing was a go. A large group of people attended and much like the annual Cattlemen’s Gala, it was great to see old friends and eat a good steak.
As with most of the Beef Bucks happenings, where would we be without Nancy and Bob Montross, who take the lead from their ranch house near De Smet to take care of not just the golf outing but also the almost daily needs of those requesting and using Beef Bucks Certificates and the Beef Bucks Visa cards. As the old saying goes, “somebody has to do it” and those two do.
Realizing that the vast majority of our readers live outside the city, I ask indulgence as I congratulate the Sioux Falls school system on it’s 150th birthday. I saw a series of amazing photos from the first years and beyond and my goodness, how times have changed. Boy, that’s an understatement!
Our three children attended Robert Frost Elementary, Patrick Henry Junior High and Lincoln High and truly received a first-class education. In fact, some years ago, I was asked to speak to the Sioux Falls retired teacher’s group and asked Penny to educate me on the quality of teachers who helped us raise our kids.
Penny, who never missed a conference, volunteered with the PTA and most anything else with which parents could assist, summed it up when she said, “80% of those, who taught our kids were exceptional.” I doubt there are many professions, including livestock marketing, that can make that claim of excellence.
I was also thinking about the teachers, administrators and school board members, who are currently dealing with such different and challenging situations as they begin another school year. Medical marijuana and COVID are just two issues that need immediate and ongoing attention. Please know that the vast majority of South Dakotans truly appreciate your service.
As always, be careful in your daily labors, remember those serving in harm’s way and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.