Friendly communication across the airwaves

Anyone who knows me or, for that matter, simply reads this column, is aware of the fact that the old stockyards guy and technology go together much like a red eyed, snorty heifer and Christmas. Just ask my wife, who continues to respond negatively to the cry from my office, “Penny, would you come in here for a minute. This computer is acting up.”

For reasons that I can’t understand, her response time continues to lengthen in duration, her pleasantness upon arrival continues to decline and the conversation almost always begins with, “For Lord’s sake! How many times do we have to go through this? What did you do with the sheet I gave you with the step-by-step directions?”

Oh, do I long for the methods of communication which were employed when I was young rather than something called Twitter, which is supposed to represent the sound of a sparrow sitting astraddle an eave spout. At least that is the tainted view from yours truly.

We know that the sound of “two longs and one short” emanating from a phone hanging on the wall did the job. How about late morning coffee conversations at Frank Butts Farmers Coop Station in Reliance?

For certain, many farming problems, local school or church situations and yes, even world affairs were discussed and often solved, at least in the minds of those involved, when two pickups met on a gumbo road. Hank Woster and Don Hamiel, for example, spent lots of time, window to window in their pickups, doing exactly that – solving problems and sharing a laugh or two.