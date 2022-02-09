Friendly communication across the airwaves

Anyone who knows me or, for that matter, simply reads this column, is aware of the fact that the old stockyards guy and technology go together much like a red eyed, snorty heifer and Christmas. Just ask my wife, who continues to respond negatively to the cry from my office, “Penny, would you come in here for a minute. This computer is acting up.”
For reasons that I can’t understand, her response time continues to lengthen in duration, her pleasantness upon arrival continues to decline and the conversation almost always begins with, “For Lord’s sake! How many times do we have to go through this? What did you do with the sheet I gave you with the step-by-step directions?”
Oh, do I long for the methods of communication which were employed when I was young rather than something called Twitter, which is supposed to represent the sound of a sparrow sitting astraddle an eave spout. At least that is the tainted view from yours truly.
We know that the sound of “two longs and one short” emanating from a phone hanging on the wall did the job. How about late morning coffee conversations at Frank Butts Farmers Coop Station in Reliance?
For certain, many farming problems, local school or church situations and yes, even world affairs were discussed and often solved, at least in the minds of those involved, when two pickups met on a gumbo road. Hank Woster and Don Hamiel, for example, spent lots of time, window to window in their pickups, doing exactly that – solving problems and sharing a laugh or two.
As far as news, weather, sports or which local citizen was a patient in the hospital, that’s why we had radio. I think especially of WNAX between 5 a.m. and noon or KWYR in Winner. Can you imagine in the year 2022 a daily hospital report such as the following: “Hank Woster was admitted to the hospital this morning with cracked ribs and a dislocated shoulder. According to Marie, he and Frank were working cattle when he got run over. Doc Newman told me we should go home in the morning.”
Anyone at all familiar with South Dakota history knows that back in those days, the main source of weather in our part of the country emanated from our radio, primarily WNAX. Certainly, those folks lacked the modern-day technology which now allows for “long range” forecasts, but it worked fairly well most of the time.
On the topic of radio, it is my opinion that this marvelous tool of communication has for a long time been and continues to be the main source of not only information but comfort to so many in production agriculture. Actually, that easily extends to all of those tied to agriculture in some manner who spend countless hours behind the wheel.
I have told several on air people before that the markets, news and weather, including a bit of fun banter, brings not only information but a bit of relaxation to many lives, including mine. I think that applies especially to the folks who grow the crops and raise the livestock, as it is not uncommon for them to spend hours and hours of solitary tractor time. For any of us, who are experiencing a problem, be it personal or business related, it is often those quiet times, which can be the most difficult. A friendly radio voice can be more than a little helpful.
Folks, a radio schedule – especially when that schedule involves an early morning sign on – is darn hard work. As easy as those professionals make it sound to us, the listener, there has been a bundle of preparation to make it happen. They deal with lack of sleep, sore throats, a family who never truly understands why Dad or Mom goes to bed so early. Hey, this is not intended to be a stroke of sympathy but a simple statement of fact, and speaking for me and many others, I’m glad they are there.
This little paper already ran great stories on the 2022 Farm Family of the Year Dave Poppens, the Agribusiness Citizen of the Year Dana Dykhous and our buddy, Jeff Kapperman, whose family was awarded the Angus Breeder of the Year. I would extend a personal congratulations to all and add just a bit about Dana.
I met Dana in about 1978, when he was a hard nose, all conference football player at South Dakota State. However, our friendship really took off when he and his family moved to Sioux Falls where he accepted a position at Western Bank. We joined volunteer forces for SDSU and most anything ag related in our city. To list everything that Dana has done to make us a better place to live would take an entire column. Agribusiness Citizen of the Year? I should say so!
If you missed Editor Janelle’s column in the last issue of the Neighbor regarding the “absence” of Baxter Black due to health problems, it pretty much says it all about a great guy. Over the past 40 years it was my special privilege to introduce him at several ag functions. One evening he rode with me from Huron back to Sioux Falls. Very simply, what you read is who he was – a very special and talented guy. We wish him God’s speed.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.