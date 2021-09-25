Game night at the Woster house

My wife grew up playing board games, most any game available way back then – whatever time period “way back then” represents. Her dad, Shorty Jorgenson, was a top-notch card player, with the game of pinochle leading the list. I’m told by Hamlin County neighbors that he could hold his own in a poker game, but pinochle was his true love.
In fact, Shorty, in one of his inimitable telling story moods, related the fact that pinochle was a very popular tranquilizer during the terrible times of the Depression, especially in the winter. Chores, breakfast, a few more chores and pinochle until noon. Check the water tank, pinochle, evening chores, supper, followed by more pinochle.
“Lord, Shorty, didn’t you get tired of the same game?”
“I suspect we did, but it took a person’s mind off of the drudgery, passed the time of day and if you played your cards right, you would up with a bigger pile of stick matches than the others.”
Back to board games, for which I lack enthusiasm, nor have I ever been very good. 70 years ago, our nightly game was most often Monopoly or Old Maid, both of which my sister, Jeanne, not only dominated but as I remember was not the most gracious winner.
“Old Maid, Old Maid, Jimmy’s got the Old Maid!” That was her normal victory chant and she was good at it. Sort of like in Monopoly, when little Jimmy had but $83 left in his cash pile and landed on Jeanne’s Boardwalk, complete with three houses. I am embarrassed to tell the reader that it was not uncommon for little Jimmy to lose his Irish-Bohemian temper, slug his sister in the shoulder and trash the game being played on the way to his bedroom.
In the spirit of openness, I should tell you that in the event that Dad was a witness to one of my outbursts, my “trip to the bedroom” was the result of a fatherly command. Sometimes a not-so-gentle command, if you get my drift.
That’s enough true confessions for one column, but on the topic of board games, it is fun to watch Grandma Penny and her grandkids playing the various games, which now offer a popularity similar to Monopoly 70 years ago. Although she will never admit it, she enjoys winning almost as much as ever, although a loss to one of her own is more than a little palatable.
Although our grandkids, like 95% of all kids in the country, are still in the trap of the various gadgets now available, it is encouraging to watch them immediately toss said gadget when the invite to “play a game” comes their way. In fact, it is not uncommon, especially on a dreary winter afternoon, for the invite to originate from one of the kids.
Much like today’s technology, other than Yahtzee, the old stockyards guy is seldom a participant, and there are two simple reasons. He has little interest and the family never asks. It may hurt just a bit to be excluded from times of family fun but in the case of little Jimmy, that exclusion goes back a long, long way!
I want to move into the world of South Dakota agriculture, especially beef and put in a plug for the annual Beef Bowl at South Dakota State, which will be Saturday, Oct. 2. The barbecue will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with the ball game beginning at 6 p.m. Those and other Beef Bowl related events are located at the football stadium.
I want to put in a plug for the Ag Heritage Museum, which is just a few blocks west of the stadium and open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. If you have not visited that wonderful facility, why not come to Brookings a bit early and do just that.
Finally, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, in cooperation with many of the states ag related organizations, just released a study involving the economic contribution of South Dakota Agriculture. Based on the study, agriculture, forestry and related industries contributed the following:
$32 billion to South Dakota’s economy, which is 29.3% of South Dakota’s total economic output. 129,750 jobs, which is 21% of all the jobs in our state and $11.7 billion in total value including $5.6 billion from livestock production, $3.3 billion from corn production, $2 billion from other ag industries and $860 million from forestry production.
DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts really summed it up when he said, “Over the past few years, we have seen floods, a pandemic and now drought. The continued success of the industry is a testament to the hard- working farmers and ranchers in South Dakota.”
On the topic of drought, I never cease to marvel at the impact on our grass and crops when Mother Nature decides it’s time to dump a few inches of rain. As late as it came, it would appear that it will still do some good.
Remember those, and there are many, who continue to deal with the trials of drought. Remember also, those serving in harm’s way. Be safe and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.