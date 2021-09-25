Game night at the Woster house

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My wife grew up playing board games, most any game available way back then – whatever time period “way back then” represents. Her dad, Shorty Jorgenson, was a top-notch card player, with the game of pinochle leading the list. I’m told by Hamlin County neighbors that he could hold his own in a poker game, but pinochle was his true love.

In fact, Shorty, in one of his inimitable telling story moods, related the fact that pinochle was a very popular tranquilizer during the terrible times of the Depression, especially in the winter. Chores, breakfast, a few more chores and pinochle until noon. Check the water tank, pinochle, evening chores, supper, followed by more pinochle.

“Lord, Shorty, didn’t you get tired of the same game?”

“I suspect we did, but it took a person’s mind off of the drudgery, passed the time of day and if you played your cards right, you would up with a bigger pile of stick matches than the others.”

Back to board games, for which I lack enthusiasm, nor have I ever been very good. 70 years ago, our nightly game was most often Monopoly or Old Maid, both of which my sister, Jeanne, not only dominated but as I remember was not the most gracious winner.

“Old Maid, Old Maid, Jimmy’s got the Old Maid!” That was her normal victory chant and she was good at it. Sort of like in Monopoly, when little Jimmy had but $83 left in his cash pile and landed on Jeanne’s Boardwalk, complete with three houses. I am embarrassed to tell the reader that it was not uncommon for little Jimmy to lose his Irish-Bohemian temper, slug his sister in the shoulder and trash the game being played on the way to his bedroom.