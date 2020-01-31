There are incidents in a person’s life that remain buried in the indelible part of the brain. Most are good but there are those that, well, that are not particularly pleasant. Before I delve into one of those, the reader should know that the old Stockyards guy is very thin skinned. Criticism, even when warranted, may result in a night of tossing and turning. In fact, as intolerant and aggressive as our president often seems to be, he has a personal characteristic that I envy and that is the fact that he truly cares little about what is said about him.
The reader can make a personal determination as to whether or not that is a positive quality and I would not argue with either opinion. That having been said, the man says what he thinks, regardless of what others think and heads off for another tweet.
As long as I’m on the topic of “thin skinned,” sometime in the mid-1970s a group of people led by my long-time friends, Bill Dougherty and Kip Scott, decided I should run for office. Folks, they weren’t talking about city council or Pierre. Those two political hacks were thinking Washington, D.C.
At that time, I was a regular on KELO, speaking several times each week and quite frankly, a tad full of myself. Full enough, in fact, that the longer I listened the more appealing became the idea of the lad from Lyman County becoming a part of the big time in our nation’s Capital. Does the name Jim Abnor ring a bell? Lyman County? Agriculture? Another Jim? Move over Trent Lott, here I come.
It just so happened that about that same time, the Woster clan gathered for Thanksgiving at Terry and Nancy’s home in Pierre, and who better to bounce off the possibility of a political career than brother Terry. I talked, Terry listened, poured himself another cup of coffee and quietly said, “Have you lost your mind? To begin with, you are not tough enough to go through the process.” Way to think thin skinned. Terry went on, “ Yeah, I know, right now probably 80% of the folks in South Dakota like you. However, as soon as you announce, that will rapidly drop to 61%, and knowing how you often speak before thinking (Dad had a saying about that), there will be those times that your approval will hit 42%. Oh, by the way, have you discussed this venture with your wife?”
It may have been the “wife” discussion that began the process of rethinking but suffice it to say, little Jimmy withdrew before he got in, much to the chagrin of my two friends. Although I’m not a political addict, I do pay enough attention to know that the last place on earth I would want to be right now is sitting in a Congressional seat in D.C. – for lots of reasons, by the way.
I know that impeachment is an important part of our Founding Fathers’ constitutional labors, but I can no longer watch with even feigned interest, and it would appear we are just getting started. The good news is, there are three controls on my television. I can change the channel, turn down the sound or shut the darn thing off. As far as avoiding the news while driving, thank the Lord for Willies Roadhouse!
Let me return to one of the incidents from long ago that still comes to the surface, this one regarding the controls on a television. It was during the worst of the 1980s. I was the supper speaker at an FFA awards banquet in a small town in southwestern Minnesota, and not a lot of farm folks were particularly happy. Understandably.
People were greeting me with kind words of appreciation, how much they enjoyed my market reports and other niceties when a fellow stepped up and quickly changed the tone. He simply looked me in the eye and said, “I don’t care what these people say, I wish you had stayed home. And as far as you and television, I have two knobs on mine. One changes the channel and the other turns it off.” With that he headed for the door. Every time I tire of impeachment news, I remember the Minnesota admonishment from years ago and act accordingly.
Finally, Baxter Black has a new book on the market titled “A Commotion in Rhyme.” Folks, it is a must! Remember those serving our country, be safe in your work and thanks for all that you do.