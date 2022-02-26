It takes a lot to get by

I may have written before regarding my increasingly adept skills in our local Hy-Vee supermarket. Several years ago, I rarely shopped. Some might say “thank you, Lord,” because when doing so, I couldn’t find what I was looking for. Although it is a fairly large store, many, if not most of the staff, when they saw me heading toward them, made an attempt to motor another direction in the hope that I would quiz someone else. This is no longer the case. I sort of enjoy checking out the price of rib eye steak or tortilla corn chips.
I bring this up as a lead-in to an occurrence following check out as we were driving away with our grocery purchase. More as reflection than conversation, Penny said, “You know, there’s not much in those three bags to account for $96.” I had not thought about price versus content but she had a point. We had picked up a 3-pound boneless chuck roast, which was priced at $7 per pound, so nearly a quarter of that bill was for the purchase of a single item.
I should mention, that although the latest price per pound has increased by a bit, it was awfully good eating and provided the Wosters with three different meals. As we age, there is a nonstop, ever-growing list of food items which, at least according to my primary care doc, should be avoided. Meat is not on that list, at least not on the list of my primary care physician.
After leaving the grocery store, I pulled into my family-owned convenience store and filled up with ethanol, which has also increased in price – although not as much as regular gasoline. Still, one does notice the difference, and as my wife can tell you, “Jim pays little attention to price.” Cheap shot, but what can I do?
That evening, while watching a clip on the news regarding inflation and the consumer, I though about our afternoon excursion and it dawned on me that although there are many items in need of purchase by most families, food and fuel rank at the top. Those are two necessities used every day and purchased at least once a week. The kids have to eat and it’s pretty hard to drive to work if the car doesn’t run. Again, both are daily routines.
Before dozing off – which, speaking of daily routines, is one of mine – I wandered into the world of those same families and how they exist on what is considered a “very good” minimum wage. Let’s use assume a salary of $20 per hour and further assume the wage earner tallies 45 hours each week. $46,000 per year gross income. Not bad, huh? Well, yes and no.
After taxes, house payment or rent, medical care, various insurances and the aforementioned food and fuel, I’ll guarantee there is not much left over. Certainly, there may be the option of both parents working and many, if not most, probably do. Then, however, day care is added to the expense side of the ledger. By the way, in this conversation, let us never forget the parental help factor, assuming they are able to chip in a bit.
The bottom line is it costs a fairly substantial amount, at least in our city, to simply “get by” and I suspect many are able to do so by making choices in regards to spending. Hey, this is not intended as sympathy for those folks, but rather a bit about how important is spending as opposed to income. Most of us, especially in those early years, have been there.
It is more than difficult for the old Stockyards guy to write about income versus outgo without a mention of the federal government, which is probably all I need to say for this audience. A national debt of over $30 trillion and climbing and very little conversation about the topic other than “how do we spend more.” Yup, you are right! Here comes old one trick Jimmy again with the government spending thing. So I’ll leave it at that. At least for now.
On another completely different topic, as I write this, truckers are protesting in Canada. Currently, it has been peaceful compared to most, but that can change. No one is a bigger fan of truckers than yours truly and I understand little about the situation in Canada. What I do know is that if truckers, especially the independents, shut down for any length of time, they must believe strongly in the reason why.
What I do know a bit about is the way this story is being covered as compared to the protests and riots conducted in so many cities during the summer of 2020. Those were considered by the mainstream media to be peaceful events organized by decent and caring people. Comparatively, the truckers represent the devil incarnate. You can make your own decision but for me personally, I’ll stick with being a big fan of the folks who live in a truck. Let’s never forget that only a few months ago, those same road warriors who are responsible for delivering about 80% of all products nationwide, were being categorized as heroes throughout most of this pandemic – and they should be.
Finally, for college basketball fans, it would appear that any of the women’s and men’s Coyote and Jackrabbit teams can easily be picked to win this year’s Summit Conference tournament and advance to the “Big Show.” Enjoy the games! Be safe and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.