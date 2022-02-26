It takes a lot to get by

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I may have written before regarding my increasingly adept skills in our local Hy-Vee supermarket. Several years ago, I rarely shopped. Some might say “thank you, Lord,” because when doing so, I couldn’t find what I was looking for. Although it is a fairly large store, many, if not most of the staff, when they saw me heading toward them, made an attempt to motor another direction in the hope that I would quiz someone else. This is no longer the case. I sort of enjoy checking out the price of rib eye steak or tortilla corn chips.

I bring this up as a lead-in to an occurrence following check out as we were driving away with our grocery purchase. More as reflection than conversation, Penny said, “You know, there’s not much in those three bags to account for $96.” I had not thought about price versus content but she had a point. We had picked up a 3-pound boneless chuck roast, which was priced at $7 per pound, so nearly a quarter of that bill was for the purchase of a single item.

I should mention, that although the latest price per pound has increased by a bit, it was awfully good eating and provided the Wosters with three different meals. As we age, there is a nonstop, ever-growing list of food items which, at least according to my primary care doc, should be avoided. Meat is not on that list, at least not on the list of my primary care physician.

After leaving the grocery store, I pulled into my family-owned convenience store and filled up with ethanol, which has also increased in price – although not as much as regular gasoline. Still, one does notice the difference, and as my wife can tell you, “Jim pays little attention to price.” Cheap shot, but what can I do?