Over the 35 years of writing for the Tri-State Neighbor, I have, on occasion, discussed with you some of the rather trying, shall we say disastrous, business ventures with which the old stockyards guy became involved. I wish there were someone else to blame but that is simply not the case. For validation in that regard you are encouraged to visit with the business manager in our family. On second thought, forget it. As anyone who has been married for half century can tell you, there are some topics better left in the trash bin.
I would begin with part ownership in a commodity office at a time when there was little price protection but rather pure speculation. How about the many pens of cattle placed in area feedlots over the years? At least that was fun – or so it seemed at the time. Again, it is probably best if you don’t include our business manager in the “fun” discussion.
The business that was easily the most challenging, both personally and financially, was a wonderful restaurant and lounge directly across from the Sioux Falls Arena called The Bull and Lion. The memory of that three-year experience is one that I have done my best to push to the lowest level of whatever compartment of the brain serves as host for what a psychologist would probably refer to as suppression.
Four of us from the Stockyards, all quite skilled in most facets of the beef business, decided that this local enterprise could well be the vehicle in which we would motor off to an early retirement. Hire a bartender, a couple of cooks, a few good wait staff people and meet every couple of weeks to decide what to do with our profits. Oh, did I mention that because all of us were fully employed in other phases of the beef business, we would also need a manager.
We best hurry and get this thing done because it won’t be on the market more than a few days. How’s that for a decision process?
I should have known there was a horsefly in the ointment when my old buddy and cattle guy, Olaf Tuntland, without hesitation, declined to join the ownership group. About that same time, I called his son Alan, a long-time friend and a very successful business person in Rochester, Minnesota, with the purpose of boasting a bit. I barely got the first sentence out, “Guess what, Alsie, we just bought a restaurant.” He interrupted me with a very telling comment, “You did what!? Tell me your joking! Jimmy, what the heck do you know about the food business?!”
Alan blasted out 20 little words, which can best be described as prophetic and very appropriate. We didn’t know anything about the food business and I won’t go into specifics regarding the amount that we paid in restaurant higher education tuition. There is not a person in production agriculture that will not tell you that success in any business starts and stops with the boss being there all day, every day. That axiom is tripled when you market steaks and cocktails.
The old saying that all good things come to an end also applies to all bad things. Mercifully it was over, another life lesson learned. About that time David Frankman offered me the opportunity to join him in the ownership and operation of Olsen-Frankman Livestock. Thank you, David!
I think about the restaurant business days each time I hear or read about the COVID-19 related trials being endured by so many of our small business families, especially in the food and entertainment business. The difference being, those folks did nothing to deserve their plight other than to be operating when the virus hit. The owners of restaurants that I personally know in our city are doing their very best, as they struggle to stay open and to break even but oh my, what a task. I think about them nearly every day, and we do our best to support them.
On the topic of small business, regardless of where you live, if you can make a purchase in a locally owned business, for the sake of you and your community, do just that. I suspect the reader tires of my “support the local folks.” which I have done and will continue to do. That support, however, will keep that place you call home thriving.
Be safe in your labors during these busy times, remember the elderly, who live in your neighborhood and thanks for what you do.