It was a Sunday afternoon in September 1962 and Jim Woster was haying up pens in the Farmer Union Commission Co. cattle alley. It was routine that the low man on the pole did the weekend chores, which included feeding and watering any livestock that had arrived over the weekend, cleaning the water troughs, filling the racks in each pen with hay and finally scraping the concrete alley clean. Well, as clean as was expected in a stockyard. Did I feel put upon that I was working on Sunday? Absolutely not! I had been a part of the Stockyards family for only about three months and already loved the place.
I really enjoyed working in the Farmer Union cattle alley. Incidentally, my first boss, Bennett Stenberg, head cattle salesman for Farmers, recently passed away. He was not only a boss to me but a dear friend, from whom I learned so much about the business of marketing – much like I learned about hogs from Tubby Beyenhof, the head hog salesman and Elmer Sieverts, in charge of the sheep division. It was a wonderful first job and a great group of folks with whom to work. Back to the haying.
It was mid-afternoon, I was about half done with the pitchfork when cars and pickups began to arrive and park in front of the cattle unloading chutes. Within an hour there were probably 200 or more farmers, complete with homemade signs, a speaker with a bullhorn and lots of cheering. I finally figured out that the group was a contingent of local, family owned, livestock operations simply titled the National Farmers Organization (NFO) and their purpose was to attempt to do something about low livestock prices and how to change the system of marketing.
Sheriff Barney Boos, a congenial but tough law officer, accompanied by a few deputies, arrived and although there was a bit of shouting, nothing serious occurred and the day ended.
At the time, I was still attempting to understand sorting and weighing and making drive-outs and everything else that made private treaty sales work. The furthest thing from my mind was how price was determined, how our market fit into the mission of the NFO and what happens 10 years down the road.
Basically, the NFO membership (most were customers to our market) wanted a day of complete shut-down, a conversation with the processors about how to improve and most importantly an equitable price for their livestock. I learned later that the leadership of the yards met with the local NFO leadership and decided a “shut-down” was not practical.
As I learned more about the business and about the request made by the organization, I’m convinced that we could have lived with a “holiday,” and even had it not accomplished much, we would have supported those who were supporting us. That’s a long time ago, and as my old dad often said regarding decisions, “I’m never wrong the next day.”
Interestingly, four years later, when I began buying fed cattle for Greenlee Packing Co., the NFO had a representative in the plant every day as a part of the agreement we had with the organization. Times were changing. I find it interesting and discouraging that 55 years later the livestock industry still struggles with marketing and competition, but that’s another column.
On a completely different topic, I want to put in a plug for a good friend of mine, Gary Wietgrefe, who has written yet another book. This Ipswich, South Dakota native and his wife, Patricia, are adventurous people, which you will come to understand when you read their book, “Destination North Pole.” The bicycle route taken between Pierre and North Pole Alaska, covered 2,997 miles – miles filled with beauty, excitement and hundreds of miles with no company other than bears, moose, buffalo and the occasional wolf. “Destination North Pole” is a page turner, filled with fun, education, history and personal achievement. Obviously, you can purchase this intriguing travelogue at Amazon, but before you put in the online order, check with you local book store.
Hey, it’s time for the biggie in Huron. The South Dakota State Fair runs Sept. 3-7. A day at the Fair is always a great getaway, but with all that has happened in 2020 this year’s time away will be even more special. Who knows, I may just join Mogen’s Heroes in the DeSmet Farm Mutual tent again, but what the heck, come anyway! Be safe and thanks for it all!