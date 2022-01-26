Let’s rodeo! SDSU team would benefit from new arena

In 1960, as a sophomore, I joined the SDSU rodeo club – not as one of the team members but rather the guy who fed the stock when the team traveled and cheered them on when they were home. Rodeo has always been a very important part of South Dakota State, much like it is the state of South Dakota.
Over the years, the Jackrabbit rodeo team has had much success and continues to today. However, a nationally acclaimed college rodeo program, which is the goal of the SDSU Rodeo Coalition, is almost impossible without year-round practice facilities in South Dakota’s climate.
As a point of interest, I was a part of the student-led team, which built the current practice arena, located on the northwest corner of campus, and I graduated in 1962. That arena is still in use today and although it serves the purpose, one of the goals of the coalition is to improve the facilities used by the students who rodeo. We believe that we can.
Although the rodeo program is currently able to rent some of those very important facilities, that arrangement is less than ideal. Because those who rodeo are also students and very good ones, it is important that they have practice facilities and a boarding capability within walking or biking distance from the classrooms and where they live. We have a plan in place to make that happen.
A plot of 28 acres on campus, has been approved by the Board of Regents for a rodeo campus, and thanks to efforts by the Rodeo Coalition, the Rodeo Boosters, the SDSU Foundation along with support from President Dunn, we are off and running.
Here comes the pitch! The estimated cost of constructing the rodeo campus is $10 million, of which a substantial amount will be raised privately under the leadership of the coalition and the SDSU Foundation. We are also requesting, on a one-time basis, financial support from the state of South Dakota and have introduced legislation in this year’s session in that regard.
Investing in an SDSU rodeo campus reinforces Gov. Noem’s vision of making South Dakota “the best place in the country for rodeo.” Collegiate rodeo is an important part of that equation. A nationally acclaimed rodeo program at SDSU will keep South Dakota talent in the state. It will also entice top competitors from the growing pool of talent in states to the east, many of whom will stay in our state following graduation. Enhancing South Dakota’s rodeo image, while generating more college graduates brings benefits to all of South Dakota.
For more information, to access the names of the Rodeo Coalition members or to lend your personal support, visit SDSU Rodeo Coalition’s website: www.sdstate.edu/sdsu-rodeo-program/sdsu-rodeo-coalition.
While working on the rodeo portion of this column, I was reminded of how much has changed on the campus of the Jackrabbits. For that matter, on the campuses of most other universities in our state.
For example, several years ago, Ted Muenster, a long-time leader in our state and at USD, gave a couple of us an in-depth tour of USD and the city of Vermillion. What a transformation in both – and based upon our day-long conversation, there are plans for a whole lot more.
A great example is the newly refurbished National Music Museum, which is located on the Coyote campus and considered by those who know to be one of the most renowned institutions of its kind in the world. As a sports fan, I should also mention the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, the home of women’s and men’s basketball and the volleyball program. If there is such a thing as a near perfect complex, you can find it in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Although I am not as familiar with the other regental universities in our state as I should be, based upon conversations with those who would know, South Dakota offers the young person who is in the process of deciding the next step following high school graduation, many higher educational opportunities.
This higher education discussion must include my hometown university, Augustana. It is difficult to keep up with all that is happening on that very special campus.
I mentioned that our Rodeo Coalition has introduced House Bill 1091 in the 2022 session, requesting a bit of financial assistance for an indoor practice facility on the SDSU campus. With that in mind – and folks this in no way should be considered a “suck up” but rather how I strongly feel – we owe those who go to Pierre each year a huge thank you for serving. It’s not just the sacrifice of the legislative tasks but just as importantly, all that goes into the campaign process.
When a person makes the difficult decision to run for office, any office, it takes away from that person’s personal and family life. It takes money and often not an insignificant amount, and it certainly takes dedication. That is especially so in the age of social media and how easily that beast can make life miserable, especially for those who serve, regardless of the institution. Thank you? I should say so!
As always, we also extend a thank you to those who keep us fed.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.