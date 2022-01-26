Let’s rodeo! SDSU team would benefit from new arena

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In 1960, as a sophomore, I joined the SDSU rodeo club – not as one of the team members but rather the guy who fed the stock when the team traveled and cheered them on when they were home. Rodeo has always been a very important part of South Dakota State, much like it is the state of South Dakota.

Over the years, the Jackrabbit rodeo team has had much success and continues to today. However, a nationally acclaimed college rodeo program, which is the goal of the SDSU Rodeo Coalition, is almost impossible without year-round practice facilities in South Dakota’s climate.

As a point of interest, I was a part of the student-led team, which built the current practice arena, located on the northwest corner of campus, and I graduated in 1962. That arena is still in use today and although it serves the purpose, one of the goals of the coalition is to improve the facilities used by the students who rodeo. We believe that we can.

Although the rodeo program is currently able to rent some of those very important facilities, that arrangement is less than ideal. Because those who rodeo are also students and very good ones, it is important that they have practice facilities and a boarding capability within walking or biking distance from the classrooms and where they live. We have a plan in place to make that happen.

A plot of 28 acres on campus, has been approved by the Board of Regents for a rodeo campus, and thanks to efforts by the Rodeo Coalition, the Rodeo Boosters, the SDSU Foundation along with support from President Dunn, we are off and running.