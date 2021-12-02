Local sports broadcasts knock it out of the park

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was the Saturday morning of the rivalry game between our state’s Division 1 football programs, USD and SDSU. The game was being played at the newly remodeled Dakota Dome and, as is now to be expected, it would be televised live on Midco Sports. I might add it was another of the South Dakota Corn-sponsored Showdown Series, Jackrabbits versus Coyotes match-up.

I was headed for the Opportunities Farm with a bag of donuts for the clan and a chance to catch up a bit on what’s going on in the world of livestock and grain. If I time my travels correctly, I arrive in time to crawl in the tractor with Matt Loewe while he feeds and visit a bit about most everything, including kids, cattle and corn. As you might expect, I always learn a whole lot more than I dish out.

As a bit of history, I watched Matt grow up on the Loewe Farms just a bit northeast of LeSuer, Minnesota, where his dad and uncle fed cattle. They were good at it and still are. They were also very loyal customers to the Sioux Falls Stockyards, which allowed me the opportunity to visit their place several times each year as a part of my work and to spend time with the family.

I should mention that Paula, the other half of the Opportunities Farm management team, grew up on a cattle and grain farm in the Britton, South Dakota region. SDSU was very fortunate when that couple agreed to take over the reins at the farm about 20 years ago. Allow me to mention their first-born daughter, Maddie, is a second- year midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy, which is quite the achievement for a farm girl from Lennox, South Dakota.