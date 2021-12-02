Local sports broadcasts knock it out of the park

It was the Saturday morning of the rivalry game between our state’s Division 1 football programs, USD and SDSU. The game was being played at the newly remodeled Dakota Dome and, as is now to be expected, it would be televised live on Midco Sports. I might add it was another of the South Dakota Corn-sponsored Showdown Series, Jackrabbits versus Coyotes match-up.
I was headed for the Opportunities Farm with a bag of donuts for the clan and a chance to catch up a bit on what’s going on in the world of livestock and grain. If I time my travels correctly, I arrive in time to crawl in the tractor with Matt Loewe while he feeds and visit a bit about most everything, including kids, cattle and corn. As you might expect, I always learn a whole lot more than I dish out.
As a bit of history, I watched Matt grow up on the Loewe Farms just a bit northeast of LeSuer, Minnesota, where his dad and uncle fed cattle. They were good at it and still are. They were also very loyal customers to the Sioux Falls Stockyards, which allowed me the opportunity to visit their place several times each year as a part of my work and to spend time with the family.
I should mention that Paula, the other half of the Opportunities Farm management team, grew up on a cattle and grain farm in the Britton, South Dakota region. SDSU was very fortunate when that couple agreed to take over the reins at the farm about 20 years ago. Allow me to mention their first-born daughter, Maddie, is a second- year midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy, which is quite the achievement for a farm girl from Lennox, South Dakota.
What does this family history have to do with Midco Sports? Nothing, really, other than it allows me to boast a bit about a couple of young people I consider as my own.
I bring up Midco Sports, because as I traveled to the farm that morning, I was passed by the Midco crew heading to Vermillion to prepare for that day’s game. It reminded me of just how fortunate we are in this region to have so many local sporting events delivered to the televisions in our home. High school sports, college sports, live broadcasts, complete with top notch announcers, the best video replays and the capability to do more than one event at the same time.
Midco was a blessing to so many during the worst of COVID when fans were not allowed to attend a sporting event. I might add the blessing is also on display for so many in the region, who are no longer able to travel to Brookings or Vermillion or, for that matter, across town to a high school game.
Some may remember when South Dakota Public Television would replay the SDSU/USD men’s basketball games at 10:30 on the Saturday night of the game. That same public television station, by the way, who now covers all of our high school sporting competitions, including gymnastics and cheer and dance. I would add that high school sports are but one venue of many on SDPB.
On a completely different topic, it has been a spell since I groused about spending by the federal government – and more importantly, the process. I realize that there are times and situations when caring people dig a bit deeper to help out – COVID, weather disasters and very hard times over which a family or city has little control. The problem for me becomes how these decisions are made by Congress.
For example, how can anyone, regardless of experience or seniority, vote on a $1.7 trillion spending bill without ever having seen the bill or knowing little about its content? If that bill is designed, for example, for infrastructure, how and when is $350 billion added to aid in the climate change battle? (This, by the way, is written with the acceptance that our climate needs attention.)
Secondly, why is another $1.5 trillion being debated when Congress just passed and the president signed a bill for that amount and there are still billions of unspent dollars from a spending bill prior to all of this? Perhaps there is, in fact, a money tree behind the White House.
I, like most other Americans, am fully aware of the badly needed work on our nation’s bridges, highways, ports and other infrastructure components, which allow us to travel and export farm products as we do. Those of us who live in the more rural parts of the country, also understand the importance of broadband and what it does for those, who produce our food. It is the process, which is confusing.
Having grumped a bit, which I do on occasion, allow me to add, I still appreciate those who make the sacrifice to serve in our legislative bodies, both locally and in Washington, D.C. Thank you.
Enjoy with your family this special time of year, be safe in your labors and as always, thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.