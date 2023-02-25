Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In early January, Eric Erickson, Dana Dykhous and I combined as a “panel” for the Downtown Rotary luncheon with the topic being mentorship. That particular service organization has chosen mentoring as a project and based on several comments I heard that noon, they mean business.

Eric, who is a part of South Dakota Public Broadcasting, has been a friend through his passion for SDSU, while Dana and I go back to the late 70s when he came to SDSU to play football. Over the years, while serving on more than a few committees at SDSU and in our city, we became very good friends. Very few people that I know have given more in time, talent and, yes, dollars to help others than Dana and his spouse, LaDawn. That, however, is a complete story on it’s own so let us return to mentoring.

About the same time as that particular meeting, we received word of the passing of Dr. Richard Wahlstrom, a true legend in agriculture and especially so in the College of Ag Bio at SDSU. As Dana and I talked, if you want the epitome of mentoring, it would have to be Rick.

Anyone studying animal science, developed a strong admiration for Rick, the instructor, Rick, the head of the department and most importantly, Rick, a friend. What he and his wonderful wife, LaRayne, did away from the campus, behind the scenes, for students in need would fill a book. A common response to the question, “What do you think you want to do when you graduate?” was, “I’d like to be Rick Wahlstom.” And we meant it. Did someone say “mentor?”

There were others for me personally at state. Animal science instructors Buck Kohler, Bill McCone and certainly, the legend Dan Gee whom I so looked up to. Dan is still with us and I still do.

As I sat down to put a few mentoring thoughts together, it was interesting the people who came to mind. Obviously, a person begins with parents. Perhaps mentoring does not apply to moms and dads but boy, what a mark they leave, even though they or we have no idea at the time that they are doing so.

At the time of his death, I wrote a bit about a fellow who worked for the Woster Brothers, Faye Jandreau. As a young man, Faye lived in a little “bunkhouse” attached to our garage-workshop. He ate with us, Mother washed his clothes and all of the family loved Faye. I guess the proper phrase back then was “hired man” but during his time at our place he was so much more than that.

Although I was but a few years younger, I idolized Faye – how he worked, the things he said, his decency and respect for other people but most importantly, he was simply who he was. If ever I wanted to be “just like” someone, it was Faye. Much like my dad, he was mentoring me, although he didn’t know it nor did he care. As I said, he was just Faye being Faye.

Obviously, one can’t succeed spending a lifetime in the livestock marketing business without the benefit of good teachers and mentors, and boy did I luck out in that regard. One of those was the head cattle salesman at my first Stockyards job, Farmers Union Livestock, Bennet Stenberg.

Much like the dean of the Stockyards, Roy Frankman, had done for him, Bennet had the patience and was willing to take the time to teach. As a cattle buyer for Greenlee Packing Co. and following a merge, the head of procurement for Spencer Foods, Hollis Williams took me under his wing when I began as a buyer for Greenlee Pack.

World War I veteran Orville Greenlee, one of the owners and a daily buyer, told me, “Kid, if you pay attention to Hollis, work as hard a he does and keep your nose clean, you have a chance to be half the buyer he is. Half of Hollis will keep you in this business for a long time!”

There are so many others, but I think you get the drift. We all owe one, two or seven people who took the time to share. I know I sure as heck do.

I remember at the Stockyards during a long winter our customers, and understandably so, became just a bit more difficult to deal with. So, also, did we.

I think it worth reminding the folks who live on the land that sometimes life can get to be simply too much to handle and weather can certainly add to that. Thank goodness, there is help for emotional problems, including depression, and thanks even more that we are more comfortable seeking out that help.

Because I have been a part of the Avera family for so many years, I am very familiar with what the folks in Avera Behavioral Health are doing and doing so well. I know there are other organizations which are there to provide hope and help, but for this column I want to remind the reader of a toll free, 24/7, answered by a professional hotline with the specific purpose being there to help you if life has become a bit more than one can handle. 1-800-691-4336. If it is help and hope you are seeking, make that call. It is a great place to begin the process.

Be safe, think spring and thanks for what you do.