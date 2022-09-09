Midwest livestock went far by rail

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.

When I punched in the first morning, there were 93 of us with cards on the board and our jobs varied, depending upon seniority and the time of day. By the way, when I have written that at graduation time it was the only job opportunity I had, I wasn’t kidding. Something about overall academic excellence and we will leave it at that for now. However, the good Lord was again looking out for me because I literally fell into something I truly loved and did so for nearly half a century.

Being lowest on the board, my day often began in the sheep division shoving uncooperative woolies into the dipping vat, followed by a round of hay deliveries for those alleys in need. When the scales opened at 8:30 a.m., I was part of the crew who yarded cattle, hogs or sheep off those scales. That was followed by assisting with the morning drive of all three species through the tunnel, which ran under the street from the Stockyards to Morrell.

We then spent a couple hours of cleaning the cattle pens most in need. As a point of interest, that period preceded skid loaders, so it was four tine forks, a small Caterpillar and a worn- out dump truck. I do remember vividly a whole lot of pitching, let’s call it manure for purposes of this family publication.

I have finally arrived at the basis for this column and that is the railroad opportunities at the Stockyards and John Morrell in the early 1960s. Those opportunities were fairly numerous. About 2 p.m., the first three days of the week, we loaded hogs on rail cars. Hogs, which had been purchased by Clougherty Packing Co., with their destination being Los Angeles, California.

It was not unusual to load 800 to 1,000 head. It seems we loaded triple decks, but that memory is not a certainty for this old brain. Another point of interest, on the trip to the coast, the hogs were unloaded, fed and watered somewhere near Salt Lake City. Tough pigs in those days, for sure.

In the early years of my tenure, we also received and shipped cattle and sheep by rail, although not nearly as consistently and certainly not in equal numbers. I recall sending a few fed cattle and sheep to Chicago via rail car and vividly remember unloading feeder cattle, many from Montana and more than a few for United Livestock, which was an order buying firm owned by Olaf and Edith Tuntland, yes, the same Olaf. That firm was supported heavily by two great order buyers, John Bly and Clare Vickerman.

When the rail lines ceased delivering cattle to Sioux Falls, the community of Garretson, South Dakota became the point of entry for Olaf and his crew. At that time the rail yards in that small city made for pretty darn good facilities, including decent lighting, which was a luxury at midnight in early November.

Recently, I had the opportunity to pull off Highway 11 and drive around Garretson a bit. You talk about wonderful memories, beginning with the many nights I accompanied Olaf to those yards to assist in the receiving and unloading effort. Olaf was affiliated with an order buyer, Jack Patton, who did business in much of East Central Montana and I mean a lot of business.

Garretson was the home of several long-time employees at the Stockyards and Morrell, and very importantly, guys who befriended me upon arrival at the yards and remained friends for years and years. Gordie Pederson was a part of the Savage and Sons commission firm at cattle alley, which was housed adjacent to Farmers Union, and we hit it off immediately. Another Garretson native who was a part of the Long and Hansen cattle firm was a fellow by the name of Ray Larson. Ray was already there when I arrived in 1962, and in addition to sharing the physical labor, long hours and a bit of recreational effort, Ray was a wonderful musician. He and I entertained, if we can call it that, whenever given the opportunity. We added credence to the Woster musical axiom, “you don’t have to be good if you are loud!”

Ray and his wife, LaVonne, still entertain, often a couple times a week, at area retirement communities, and to say they are a welcome hit would be an understatement. Residents simply love their music and banter and can’t wait until they return. There is a special place in heaven for that couple, who so care about people and back it up with their time and talent.

I would remind you that the very popular Beef Bowl weekend at SDSU will be Saturday, Sept. 17, with a barbecue, football game and the powerhouse Pride of the Dakota’s marching band doing their thing. Always a fun day.

Finally, as always, be safe and thanks for everything!