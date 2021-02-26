Mondays at the Stockyards racked up many miles

Over the 36 years of writing this column, seldom have I received the number of texts, emails and phone call – some from folks I have never met – regarding my literary effort in the issue dated Jan. 29.

Not only did we chuckle a bit as we discussed the many and varied changes in the physical and mental prowess of the Old Stockyards Guy, in most instances the conversation then turned to similar changes noted over the years by the person on the other end. Yes, some even commented on my thoughts regarding the age and condition of our Washington, D.C., leadership, but I did my best to change the subject. Politics is not my strong suit and in the current climate, it would seem there is more than enough of that topic for those with interest.

More than a few of those discussions, reminded me of the importance of doing everything possible to stay as active as possible. And it further reminded me of guys who had continued their daily outdoor activities in the cattle alleys of the stockyards prior to our conversion to the auction method.

Daily trading, whether it was a buyer or seller, at the stockyards was strenuous – both physically and mentally. Miles of walking and the concentration that was necessary in private treaty trading provided a unique challenge. However, I am convinced that private treaty trading was also the reason that we seldom attended a retirement party for a person under 80 years of age.

As an aside, out of curiosity, one exceptionally busy Monday, I strapped on an odometer prior to heading outside about 4:30 a.m. and recorded the miles of walking before the day ended about 9 that night. By the end of the day, there was a lot of interest in the final number because often times a conversation would include, “Man, what a day! I wonder how many miles I walked?”