Mondays at the Stockyards racked up many miles

Over the 36 years of writing this column, seldom have I received the number of texts, emails and phone call – some from folks I have never met – regarding my literary effort in the issue dated Jan. 29.
Not only did we chuckle a bit as we discussed the many and varied changes in the physical and mental prowess of the Old Stockyards Guy, in most instances the conversation then turned to similar changes noted over the years by the person on the other end. Yes, some even commented on my thoughts regarding the age and condition of our Washington, D.C., leadership, but I did my best to change the subject. Politics is not my strong suit and in the current climate, it would seem there is more than enough of that topic for those with interest.
More than a few of those discussions, reminded me of the importance of doing everything possible to stay as active as possible. And it further reminded me of guys who had continued their daily outdoor activities in the cattle alleys of the stockyards prior to our conversion to the auction method.
Daily trading, whether it was a buyer or seller, at the stockyards was strenuous – both physically and mentally. Miles of walking and the concentration that was necessary in private treaty trading provided a unique challenge. However, I am convinced that private treaty trading was also the reason that we seldom attended a retirement party for a person under 80 years of age.
As an aside, out of curiosity, one exceptionally busy Monday, I strapped on an odometer prior to heading outside about 4:30 a.m. and recorded the miles of walking before the day ended about 9 that night. By the end of the day, there was a lot of interest in the final number because often times a conversation would include, “Man, what a day! I wonder how many miles I walked?”
Standing in line at the coveted boot wash in the basement of the Exchange Building, I removed the gadget and the mileage number on display was 13.6 miles!
By the way, the boot wash was a spot adjacent to the basement entrance to the Exchange, complete with hot water and a high-pressure nozzle. A daily scrub, a period of drying overnight followed by a heavy dose of mink oil the next morning insured that those Red Wings would last for years!
As the Monday mileage word spread over the next couple of days, many, if not most (myself included), didn’t believe the final tally. So we tried it again the following Monday. Although the day was not as long or strenuous, the dial on the gadget read 10.3 miles. Included in that walk was sorting, pitching hay and the stair climb from the alley to the crosswalk, which covered the entire cattle yards.
As a part of the “how far did we walk” research project, Mark Van Damn, “Mr. Do It All” in our cattle alley, and I also did some fairly accurate measuring, which I will share with the reader, like it or not. For example, from the unloading chutes at the east end of the Olsen-Frankman cattle alley to the very last pen on the west was 160 yards, which meant that it took but about five-plus round trips to cover a mile.
You know what? As long as I’m reminiscing, might I mention that the length of that walk, especially walking west, was magnified by at least three when it was below zero and the wind was out of the northwest. In fact, as a part of the daily routine, all of us were charged with watching the others for those white blotches, which might easily be, as most know, the onset of frostbite.
As brother Terry noted in a recent column about chopping ice on a stock dam for a set of thirsty cows and how terribly cold a young fellow might become, thank the Lord for today’s winter attire. Light but warm underwear, down-filled jackets and Thinsulate gloves have been revolutionary for those who spend the day outdoors.
As long as I’m rambling through this column with a winter clothing discussion, a time-tested method of warm toes and feet inside those insulated Red Wings was a pair of cotton socks covered with a pair of wool. 20 below? No sweat!
As I read back through this personal reflection and the total lack of anything of substance, it causes me to ponder one concern. How will my buddy, Editor Janelle, transform this to something she can use as she puts together the upcoming issue of the Neighbor? Thanks goodness, we know that she will!
Remember those serving our military, be safe in your work and thanks for what you do!
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.