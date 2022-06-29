Much to celebrate with South Dakota’s dairies

As we wrapped up the month of June, which is by tradition, National Dairy Month, I spent some time in what I will refer to as “reflection” regarding this terribly important and growing industry in our state.

I did not realize until I was reminded by the staff at South Dakota Corn, that our little state is now a top five producer with a 60% increase in milk production. This is accomplished on 171 dairy operations in South Dakota, 90% of which are family owned.

Obviously, this growth in dairy is not possible without a processor and South Dakota is home to three major cheese producers. As of this writing, Agropur in Lake Norden produces about 9 million pounds of cheese each year, while Bel Brands USA in Brookings is responsible for making some 22 million pounds. The “old timer” in our part of the country, Valley Queen in Milbank, is responsible for the production of over 200 million pounds and based upon a recent groundbreaking, we have seen nothing yet!

Valley Queen breaks ground on expansion On Thursday, May 19, Valley Queen Cheese Factory in Milbank, South Dakota broke ground on a …

The overall efforts of our state’s dairy producers and processors accounts for an economic impact in South Dakota totaling $3 Billion and more than 12,000 jobs.

As the reader may remember, the Woster brothers milked one, on occasion two, cows. Just enough to keep milk in the fridge at both homes. I think most everyone took a turn, depending upon where the cow was at the time. The Kistler family (Mother’s sister, Grace) a couple miles north of us, milked a barn full and did it by hand. Any youngster who happened to be staying with the family was expected to participate at chore time, and I’m here to tell you milking by hand gave new meaning to the word “chores!”

When we think about the many advancements in production agriculture this past 50 years, one has to put dairy at or near the top. The impact of facilities, genetics and nutrition are great examples on the production end and although I won’t/can’t discuss modern day processing, in the fall of 1957 I experienced first hand the daily grind involved in processing milk. Because that episode in my life was 65 years ago, my musings may be a mixture of failed memory and hyperbole.

Brother Terry’s father-in-law, Paul Gust, was the owner of Riverside Dairy in Chamberlain. Over the years Paul and our dad had developed a friendship, some of which involved various activities at St. James Catholic Church. When Paul was injured at his business and unable to work for a few weeks, it made sense, at least to our father, that he offer his oldest son as replacement labor.

I suspect Paul was familiar with the inherent work ethic on display by farm and ranch kids, which probably made the offer interesting. The clincher, however, was the fact that because of my experience in a grain truck, it should be no problem to put me behind the wheel of the milk truck, which made the daily run from farm to farm picking up milk. “Thanks, Henry. When can he start?”

Quite akin to milking by hand, there was not a task, not one, at Riverside Dairy, which was not labor intensive. That especially applied to handling the milk cans, which the crew did all day long. Although there were various mechanisms to lift and haul the cans, either at the farm or in the plant, it seemed to be quicker to simply lift and carry. Lift and carry. Lift and carry some more.

Dad and Uncle Frank had, on occasion, commented on the muscular physique of the man who owned Riverside. After a month as part of the crew, I understood completely the origin of Paul’s physical attributes. I also knew that I didn’t want to stay around Riverside Dairy long enough to join that club!

Like most families, who raised the grain and grew the livestock, we worked some long and hard days. They were nothing, however, like those who milked by hand or processed that milk. Thanks to all of the folks who are part of the dairy industry, regardless of the generation involved. The world owes you.

Whenever I think about the Frank Woster family and the farming and cow partnership between him and our dad, I invariably wind up dwelling a bit on the Fourth of July celebrations, which were almost always shared by our two families. If wheat harvest had not begun, it could be a day-long affair, sometimes involving a trip to Pierre. Otherwise, it was early evening, alternated between our place and Uncle Frank’s.

It was a day of great picnic food, lots of outdoor games, almost always involving firecrackers, culminating with a dusk time fireworks display, which at that time in our life was akin to the show put on each year at the Sioux Falls W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Much of the fireworks and firecracker time was, in no small way, dependent upon the conditions of dryness in and around the farms.

So much has changed over the years, but for me personally, there is one constant as we celebrate the birthday of this great nation. Regardless of her flaws, and America has her share, spend a few minutes this weekend pondering one simple question. Which other country would I rather call home? Happy Fourth of July!

Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.