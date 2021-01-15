Much to look forward to in 2021

Allow me to kick off this effort with a couple of events that we can now begin to look forward to. The first is spring. OK, so I know we still have a few months to go and a whole lot can happen in our part of the country, but we are closer than we were last November. The second is receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Yes, that also may still be a bit down the road, but we are eons closer than we were last November. Who knows, if things go right, the Wosters and the Yackleys may be sitting in our long-time seats at the Denny watching the Summit League basketball championship game between the Coyote and Jackrabbit women! That big time event is over two months away, so as long as we are hoping, why not?

As an aside, and to demonstrate how quickly our lives changed due to the pandemic, it was the afternoon of March 7, 2020, that the four of us attended that same women’s championship game. Three days later, the state high school basketball tournaments, which had just begun, were canceled, as were church services, schools and public offices were closed, and the battle with COVID-19 was on. Our South Dakota health systems made huge adjustments based upon the data which was available at the time, and the conversation involving stay home, wear a mask, don’t hug anyone you don’t live with and wipe with Clorox anything and everything was under way. Little did we know how drastically our lives would change, including Thanksgiving and Christmas 2020.

The past 10 months have been a huge challenge for many, but thanks to the diligence of a vast majority of our citizens, we are on the downhill side of the slope and a victory can at least be in our discussion.