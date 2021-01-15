Much to look forward to in 2021

Allow me to kick off this effort with a couple of events that we can now begin to look forward to. The first is spring. OK, so I know we still have a few months to go and a whole lot can happen in our part of the country, but we are closer than we were last November. The second is receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Yes, that also may still be a bit down the road, but we are eons closer than we were last November. Who knows, if things go right, the Wosters and the Yackleys may be sitting in our long-time seats at the Denny watching the Summit League basketball championship game between the Coyote and Jackrabbit women! That big time event is over two months away, so as long as we are hoping, why not?
As an aside, and to demonstrate how quickly our lives changed due to the pandemic, it was the afternoon of March 7, 2020, that the four of us attended that same women’s championship game. Three days later, the state high school basketball tournaments, which had just begun, were canceled, as were church services, schools and public offices were closed, and the battle with COVID-19 was on. Our South Dakota health systems made huge adjustments based upon the data which was available at the time, and the conversation involving stay home, wear a mask, don’t hug anyone you don’t live with and wipe with Clorox anything and everything was under way. Little did we know how drastically our lives would change, including Thanksgiving and Christmas 2020.
The past 10 months have been a huge challenge for many, but thanks to the diligence of a vast majority of our citizens, we are on the downhill side of the slope and a victory can at least be in our discussion.
Speaking of the Denny, the Expo Building and the city of Sioux Falls, I want to put in a plug for the Sioux Empire Livestock Show, which will be Jan. 26-29 at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds Expo Building. At the same time, the Sioux Falls Farm Show will be taking place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Both events are free and both locations offer good parking. In fact, the driving distance between the two locations is about 10 minutes, so spending time at both on the same day is a piece of cake. You can visit their websites for any and all information, including the location of the Tri State Neighbor booth!
I would stress that all COVID-related safety precautions will be implemented, which is fairly easy to do at both the Expo Building and the events center. Lots of room, masks aplenty and I suspect Plexiglas in most of the booths and exhibits. As the saying goes, take a day and get away.
If the reader will allow me to unload a bit of political process exasperation, the old stockyards guy will be most appreciative. It seems as if every year or two, we have to listen to the pundits and politicians in Washington, D.C., rant about the devastation that will occur if the federal budget is not completed and the federal government is forced to “shut down.”
First of all, if the consequences of a so called “shut down” are so dire, why in the name of Henry Woster do those in charge wait until a week or two before the arrival of doomsday to really dig in and go to work on the problem?
I don’t blame the folks who do the legislative work in our nation’s capital for wanting to be home at Christmas. That’s where they should be. So why not finish the budgeting process, signed, sealed and delivered, no later than the second week of December? I guess my lack of understanding and perhaps intelligence is why I relied on a sorting cane and pitchfork in my daily labors. You know what has to be accomplished each day, regardless of the conditions, and you stick with it until the job is done.
Finally, much has been written about the front- line heroes in this ongoing war against COVID, and there are many. As we say thanks, let’s never forget the many chaplains in our hospitals and retirement communities. The ministers, nuns, priests and others who are there with the dying, the very ill, the families who are grieving, and yes, the many employees, who have gone past the point of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion. Warriors behind the scenes? I should say so!
Be safe in your winter work and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.