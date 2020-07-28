If everything goes as planned from a publication and delivery standpoint, the next issue of the Tri-State Neighbor should arrive in the readers’ mailboxes on or about the day this rapidly deteriorating columnist hits 80 years of age.
I’m told that when the birth was announced, all of Lyman County stopped harvesting, waved the American flag and headed for St. Mary’s Hall in Reliance to celebrate. Now let’s tell the rest of the story, as it probably was.
First of all, I don’t believe St. Mary’s Hall had been built in 1940. Darn! I wish Reliance historian Red McManus had not left for the heavenly pheasant farm a bit prematurely. He would have not only given me the year but also the names of the area volunteers who did the work, which local merchants donated the materials and what was the very first meal to be served in that fabled small town gathering spot.
Regarding “stopping harvest” to celebrate – not where I grew up. In fact, the story goes that Father O’ Reilly, the priest for St. Mary’s in Reliance (who was on occasion noted for, shall we say “extended” services), was reminded of the simple fact that, “when the wheat is ready, other than chores, everything else is in second place.”
I’m not certain as to the identity of the person who reminded Father of priorities but I’m quite certain it was not my Dad or Uncle Bill McManus, because they were still in the choir loft lustily belting out the final hymn. Regardless, from that day forward, at harvest time, Mass was conducted in an hour. Lesson learned.
As the reader probably knows, when the time comes and the pregnant parents head for the hospital, chances are quite good that they will be home in just a couple of days. What a far cry from July 31, 1940. Mother delivered and spent the next two weeks in a little home on the banks of the Missouri River in Chamberlain. That’s right, two weeks! In fact, the lady in charge sincerely believed that there was something about river water that would harm a new mom, thus she insisted that the windows in those little bedrooms remain closed.
I remember very few birthdays, especially growing up, that the end of July was not a series of near 100-degree days. In fact, Mother said the highlight of each day was late evening when she or her roommate would risk whatever river-water-related affliction awaited them and sneak open the window.
Like many moms in the 40s, the first four or five babies came in a bunch, which meant the older kids were farmed out to family or neighbors. Thank goodness for Grace and Milo Kistler, who most often shared the brunt of the babysitting chores. If I recall correctly Mother repaid her sister in kind when Grace’s time to deliver arrived.
Allow me to toss in one more major difference, which is modern day technology such as ultrasound. Not only did Mom and Dad not know the sex of the baby prior to arrival, in some cases they were not aware the number to be born. The Lyman County McManus clan had both twins and triplets to be proud of.
In other news, we are hearing the phrase, “We simply have to open the schools this fall.” It is coming from every corner, every profession and a vast majority of the moms. We have grandchildren in public schools and universities in New York City and Minneapolis, and that “open” theme certainly emanates from those walls.
My knowledge of this or any other virus is very limited but two things seem to jump out. That is in the vast majority of cases, the younger the age the less will be the impact of COVID. The other is that most all of us are getting pretty darn good at complying with the “be safe’ guidelines. Hopefully that can apply to our schools. I assume if kids can adapt to wearing glasses the same adjustment should apply to a mask. At least that’s my hope.
Hey, how about starting each day of class with a short prayer asking that everyone be safe. Oops! Sorry! I forgot this is 2020. How about simply 15 seconds of silent prayer or good thoughts?
Don’t forget the Sioux Empire Fair, Aug. 1-8, including the annual Farmer Appreciation Day, which will be 11 am. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. Great food, Mogen’s Heroes and lots of fun!