Searching for a meaningful simplicity

Sometimes a person who writes, especially a person such as myself, who is not a professional, knows what it is they want to say but that message simply will not traverse from the brain to a computer screen. That is certainly the situation in this Tri-State Neighbor effort. Allow me to lay some ground work.
I was returning home from a wonderful evening of fun, food and good friends, the annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Gala. Like so many events, which have returned to post-COVID normalcy, it was great to gather. The old Stockyards guy likes consistency and dislikes change or most anything he can’t understand. The South Dakota Cattlemen are consistently good at what they do, including the gala, and I understand the organization and their efforts.
As I watched the news that evening, there was a story about bit-coins and an educational dispute about a concept called critical race theory, neither of which made much sense to me. Therein lies the problem. So much of what is happening in today’s world, doesn’t “make much sense,” and sadly I’m afraid the reason is of my own making.
Other topics, with which I struggle, when I do in fact attempt to understand, would be climate change, voting rights, woke, 1619, and ransomware. Again, I struggle not because I disagree but because I don’t understand, and I don’t understand because I dislike change. Hey, I’m soon 81 years old. Cut me some slack!
The easiest topic for me, by a wide margin, would be climate change. There is little doubt that climate across the globe changes. It always has and probably always will. However, I struggle to accept the wild axioms offered by more than a few scientists and in particular noted celebrities, that because of what we do and how we live, hope is gone. The oceans will rise and we will drown, the temperature will rise, no crops will grow, and on and on – and all of this will occur in the next 15 years.
As I said, climate change is real, but I also believe that there are solutions. For example, just take a bit of time and review the revolution which has occurred in production agriculture in our little state in just the past 25 years. Thank you, South Dakota farmers and ranchers! The manner in which the summer of 2021 is kicking off may test just how far we have come in this “revolution” but it’s hard to argue with what has happened.
By the way, one of the ingredients to solving the weather crisis is already a part of our life and it’s called renewable fuels. I won’t go into detail because others can do it so much better, but these environmentally friendly, locally produced products which originate from our soils are already playing a role. All we need do as a nation is open the doors to the potential by promoting their many advantages. The rest will take care of itself.
Let’s talk voting, and let’s begin with a fact that every person who calls this country home should agree with. It is an amazing privilege/right that should never be done with a disregard for the reason that it is. Much of the conversation is that we have to make it “easier to vote.” My goodness, how much easier can it be than it is right now?
A graphic example of how easy we have it and how we take voting so for granted occurred when the people of Iraq, after many years of absence, were allowed access to the voting booth. Do you remember the stories of thousands of citizens, many quite old, who had walked for two days, stood in line for another day, and were still grinning when they walked out with the mark on their forehead? The last thing on their mind was inconvenience.
I’m still attempting to understand the theory, offered by learned people, that our country’s birthday is not this weekend but rather 150 years prior. It’s the Fourth of July, Independence Day and you know the story. We were taught that lesson in fourth grade, if not before.
Is there more to the history of America than the celebration which began in 1776? Most certainly, and a part of that history must be the first slave ships. In that same vein, how about the years that followed? 1776 to October 1865, when a parcel of land in and around where I grew up officially became the Lower Brule Sioux Reservation. There are many stories about the Native American people in our state, both before and following that date, which still need to be told. Of that I’m certain.
I often wish we could return to the days of my youth, when the Fourth of July and other meaningful dates in our nation’s history were filled with a simplicity that even the old Stockyards guy can understand. Until that happens, I guess I’ll continue to celebrate Independence Day with a simple Happy Birthday America!
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.