Searching for a meaningful simplicity

Sometimes a person who writes, especially a person such as myself, who is not a professional, knows what it is they want to say but that message simply will not traverse from the brain to a computer screen. That is certainly the situation in this Tri-State Neighbor effort. Allow me to lay some ground work.

I was returning home from a wonderful evening of fun, food and good friends, the annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Gala. Like so many events, which have returned to post-COVID normalcy, it was great to gather. The old Stockyards guy likes consistency and dislikes change or most anything he can’t understand. The South Dakota Cattlemen are consistently good at what they do, including the gala, and I understand the organization and their efforts.

As I watched the news that evening, there was a story about bit-coins and an educational dispute about a concept called critical race theory, neither of which made much sense to me. Therein lies the problem. So much of what is happening in today’s world, doesn’t “make much sense,” and sadly I’m afraid the reason is of my own making.

Other topics, with which I struggle, when I do in fact attempt to understand, would be climate change, voting rights, woke, 1619, and ransomware. Again, I struggle not because I disagree but because I don’t understand, and I don’t understand because I dislike change. Hey, I’m soon 81 years old. Cut me some slack!

The easiest topic for me, by a wide margin, would be climate change. There is little doubt that climate across the globe changes. It always has and probably always will. However, I struggle to accept the wild axioms offered by more than a few scientists and in particular noted celebrities, that because of what we do and how we live, hope is gone. The oceans will rise and we will drown, the temperature will rise, no crops will grow, and on and on – and all of this will occur in the next 15 years.